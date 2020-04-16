Wisconsin golf courses can reopen Friday, April 24

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — Although parts of Wisconsin's Safer at Home order will remain in effect until May 26, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, golf courses will be able to reopen on Friday, April 24.

“Were we expecting on the 24th? Probably no. Were we hoping for that? Definitely yes," Wisconsin PGA Executive Director Joe Stadler said. “We’re thrilled that he (Evers) thought golf could get open ... It's a great start to the season."

Clubhouses, locker rooms and pro shops will have to stay closed under the governor's order — and thus payment must be electronic or over the phone — but golfers will be able to swing away again.

“For us, being able to play golf again is a great scenario," John Schneider, general manager and COO of the Racine Country Club and a PGA member, said Thursday, less than an hour after Evers' announcement.

Schneider added that allowing golfers to golf in some ways actually helps people follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and from the state, advising people to get outside and exercise — rather than cooped up and isolated at home all the time.