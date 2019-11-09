Wisconsin football: Taylor, Badgers close out Iowa 24-22

No. 16 UW needed to stop a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to do it, but it held off the No. 18 Hawkeyes 24-22 in front of a loud crowd to stay alive in the Big Ten West Division race.

UW (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) led by eight after Collin Larsh made a 29-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, but Iowa (6-3, 3-3) answered immediately with a 75-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Nate Stanley to Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Stanley tried to run in for the two-point conversion, but Badgers safety Eric Burrell and linebacker Chris Orr combined to smack Stanley at the goal-line and stop him from reaching the ball across.

Taylor took over from there. The Badgers got the ball back with 3 minutes, 12 seconds remaining, and used a handful of Taylor runs to get deep inside Iowa territory. Fullback Mason Stokke picked up the last third down necessary to kneel out the clock.

Taylor finished with 250 yards on 31 attempts.

Coan had two touchdowns through the air, one each to Quintez Cephus and Danny Davis, and Davis ran in a jet-sweep touchdown in the first half.

