Wisconsin first responders to get vaccines next; Steil blames governor for slow rollout, Evers blames feds

MADISON — Police and firefighters in Wisconsin will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting Jan. 18, state health officials said Monday, while Gov. Tony Evers estimates that members of the general public won’t be vaccinated until June.
Evers renewed his call for faster distribution of the vaccine from the federal government on Monday. Legislative Republicans introduced a new, scaled-back response bill and scheduled it for a vote Tuesday.
Pointing fingers
While Evers laid blame on the federal government for slow distribution of the vaccine, Republicans amplified their criticism of the Democrat for not acting urgently enough.
“In a state where our statewide mitigation strategies have been struck down and challenged time and time again, it is absolutely critical that Wisconsin get additional doses of vaccine to meet demand and box in the virus,” Evers said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, accused Evers of having a “stunning lack of urgency in getting people the life-saving help they need.”
Pointing to data that shows Wisconsin is behind most states in administering COVID-19 vaccines to people on a per capita basis, Steil said in a statement: “If Gov. Evers cannot figure out how to distribute the vaccine to those who need it, he should step aside and let someone who can lead this effort do it.”
Evers said Monday that Wisconsin has built up 1,098 vaccine provider locations over the past three weeks that stand ready to give vaccinations throughout the state.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Sunday Wisconsin ranks 40th out of all states and the District of Columbia for vaccines administered per 100,000 people.
For now, Wisconsin is focused on vaccinating more than 500,000 health care workers and nursing-home residents. As of Monday, 151,502 people in Wisconsin had been vaccinated, the state said. Assisted-living residents were to be vaccinated starting in two weeks.
Starting next week, police and firefighters en masse can start to be vaccinated, the first wave of what is called “phase 1B” of people to be inoculated; some paramedics, including in Kenosha, have already begun vaccinations and western Racine County departments are expected to start receiving vaccinations this week. As of Friday, however, the Racine Fire Department was still in the dark about when its personnel might get shots.
In addition to first responders, people 75 and older, K-12 teachers and corrections workers are also likely to be included in the near future. Evers said that the plan for who will be in the next phase of vaccinations will be released Wednesday for public comment.
Evers told Steil and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in a Dec. 30 letter that vaccinating that group is expected to run from February through April. The third group, which includes additional essential workers and people with chronic conditions, will run from April to June. Evers said members of the public outside the preceding groups won’t be able to get vaccinated until June.
Looking to avoid ‘mass chaos’
Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said she knows that some people want the vaccine to be made available now to whoever wants it.
“But if we do it now, with the level of vaccine we have available now, we will just create mass chaos,” she said.
Evers said Monday that this week, for the first time, demand for the vaccine from those that can administer it will exceed supply.
The state needs 10,000 more doses to fulfill requests, Evers said. The state has been ramping up its vaccine infrastructure, but without increased supply from the federal government “the state is constrained in its efforts to ensure the quick and equitable distribution of this critical resource,” Evers said.
Stalling in Madison
Meanwhile, the Legislature and Evers have been unable to reach a deal on a new COVID-19 response bill. The Legislature last passed a coronavirus bill in April. Evers put forward a plan that he said included only items that Republicans in both the Senate and Assembly agreed with after weeks of negotiations. But the Senate and Assembly introduced their own competing, and differing, bills despite both packages originating with Republicans.
The Assembly passed its bill last week, and Senate Republicans unveiled a scaled back plan on Monday. A committee approved the bill on a party line vote, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against, and scheduled it for full Senate approval on Tuesday, just hours before Evers gives his State of the State speech.
Republican Sen. Steve Nass, whose district includes a slice of western Racine County, said the Senate version was intended to “placate” Evers and he planned to vote against it. Republicans have a 20-12 Senate majority; as such, should Nass vote in opposition, the bill would still pass the Senate so long as the other 19 Republicans vote affirmatively.
Evers has voiced opposition to the Assembly bill and he had no immediate reaction to the Senate version.
The Senate bill contains provisions that Democrats and Evers oppose, like limiting liability for COVID-19 claims against businesses, schools, governments and health care providers.
It also extends the waiver of a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits only until March 14. Evers had wanted that waiver extended into July.
But the Senate bill also removes numerous provisions that Democrats had objected to — moves that could be signs of progress toward a deal. Taken out of the Senate bill are provisions that would prohibit local health officials from ordering businesses closed for more than two weeks at a time; forbid employers and health officials requiring that employees be vaccinated for COVID-19; and require school boards to approve all-virtual learning with a two-thirds vote every two weeks.
Two families ripped apart
Empty Walmart shelves
Restaurants closing & mask wearing
Lonely churches
Atypical elections
America Strong
Mask making
'YOU ARE INCREDIBLY SAFE TO GO OUT'
Two phones, no answer
Recounting the 12th
Racine Unified recount
Swinging on a closed swingset
ReOPEN WISCONSIN PROTESTS
NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN TESTING EFFORT
Thanking hospital workers: Ascension flyover
BACK IN ACTION, WITH A MASK
Waterford graduation 2020
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
BLACK LIVES MATTER
IN THE STREETS
SAYING HIS NAME
Marching for justice, peace
Kingdom Manna giveaway
JUNETEENTH
Marching for justice, led by Carl Fields
Say their names
Burlington's first Juneteenth rally
Burlington's first Juneteenth rally
Zoom meetings and community discussions
Park High School drive-up graduation
Zoo beach erosion
Racine Art Museum reopens, with masks
St. Catherine's Prom
Empty streets
Fire during Kenosha protests
Unrest after Jacob Blake shooting, preceding Kyle Rittenhouse shootings
Kenosha protests
Kenosha unrest
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
KYLE RITTENHOUSE
Black Lives Matter debate takes center stage in Burlington
Capping off the globe
Dalquavis Ward convicted
Archbishop Jerome Listecki leads more than 100 faithful past scorched Car Source lot in Kenosha
Remembering Marcus Caldwell Jr.
"Mayor Pete" stumping for Biden
Getting out the vote efforts
Burlington schools
Mask requirements (sort of) continue
Santa masks up
SCHOOL PROTESTS
MASK UP TO BALL
BEGINNING OF THE END
Scott Bauer of the Associated Press, and David Wahlberg and Jill Tatge-Rozell of The Journal Times contributed to this report.