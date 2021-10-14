Wisconsin firefighters raise thousands for Muscular Dystrophy Association

A number of southeastern Wisconsin firefighters have helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Every year, first responder organizations affiliated with the International Association of Fire Fighters across the country host Fill The Boot drives. The drives involve firefighters hanging out on streets or in storefronts asking for donations to fill literal firefighter’s boots, with the money being donated to the MDA.
The MDA is a nonprofit that funds research looking for an end to muscular dystrophy, and also runs programs that supports people who suffer from muscular dystrophy and their families.
In recent weeks, the MDA has been announcing the amounts raised by Wisconsin firefighter organizations. They include:
- Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department: $4,967
- Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414: $12,379
- Menomonee Falls Professional Firefighters: $8,300
- Rochester Volunteer Fire Company: $7,137
- Waukesha Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 407: $5,343
- Tess Corners Fire Department (fundraising held during Jammin’ on Janesville): $7,510
The Rochester Volunteer Fire Company this year achieved a five-year goal of raising more than $30,000 in five years.