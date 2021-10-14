Wisconsin firefighters raise thousands for Muscular Dystrophy Association

A number of southeastern Wisconsin firefighters have helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Every year, first responder organizations affiliated with the International Association of Fire Fighters across the country host Fill The Boot drives. The drives involve firefighters hanging out on streets or in storefronts asking for donations to fill literal firefighter’s boots, with the money being donated to the MDA.

The MDA is a nonprofit that funds research looking for an end to muscular dystrophy, and also runs programs that supports people who suffer from muscular dystrophy and their families.

In recent weeks, the MDA has been announcing the amounts raised by Wisconsin firefighter organizations. They include:

Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department: $4,967

Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414: $12,379

Menomonee Falls Professional Firefighters: $8,300

Rochester Volunteer Fire Company: $7,137

Waukesha Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 407: $5,343

Tess Corners Fire Department (fundraising held during Jammin’ on Janesville): $7,510