UNION GROVE — The Wisconsin Dragons, a Milwaukee-based women’s semi-pro tackle football team, is scheduled to play one of its four home games at Union Grove High School this season.
The team, a member of the Women’s Football Alliance semi-pro league, is in its second season back from a six-year hiatus. Thirty-five women from all over Wisconsin and northern Illinois comprise the team, which is owned by Union Grove native Nancy Biker and her wife, McGee Steffes.
The UGHS School Board approved the Dragons’ use of the football field at a March 11 meeting.
“I was actually very excited,” Biker, a Dragons lineman, said. “We worked very hard to be able to get this to happen.”
The Dragons’ home field is at Franklin High School, but the field was unavailable May 4, Biker said, so she looked to bring the team back to her hometown. She is also a 1988 UGHS graduate.
If the game “works out,” UGHS may try to book all four of the Dragons’ home games for the 2020 season, District Superintendent Al Mollerskov said.
“It might be pretty nice to have that,” Mollerskov said.
The 65 teams in the Women’s Football Alliance play eight games per year — four home and four away. The Dragons are a Division II team and will be hosting the Division III Grand Rapids Tidal Waves of Grand Rapids, Michigan, during May 4’s game.
Teams play by NCAA rules and regulations, with the same padding and uniform standards. The only major difference is that the WFA uses smaller footballs.
Women of all ages are on the Dragons, Biker said, with the youngest player this season being 21, while the oldest will turn 49 during the season.
Biker, 48, who now lives in New Berlin, is in her 13th season of football. She played with the Kenosha Northern Ice in 2003-04, the Milwaukee Momentum in 2005, the Wisconsin Wolves from 2006-10 in Madison and founded the Dragons in 2011. Steffes, meanwhile, is in her 15th season.
The Dragons took its hiatus after the 2012 season and returned in 2018. Biker played for the West Michigan Mayhem in Kalamazoo, Michigan, for the 2017 season.
Biker said WFA games typically have a wide range of attendance, from a few dozen up to more than 1,000.
“I have learned over the years, not a lot of people have heard of this sport, but once you’ve heard of it and you’ve experienced it, you’ll enjoy it and you’ll come back,” Biker said.
Admission to the game at UGHS will be $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, students and veterans. The time has not yet been determined, but it will be sometime in the late afternoon or early evening May 4, Mollerskov said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.