Wisconsin DMV extends driver license renewal to March 31 for ages 60+

Recognizing the current elevated health risks to drivers 60 and over, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is extending renewal deadlines for this age group.
Licensed drivers who are 60 and over and who have a license scheduled to expire in January, February or March 2022, will now have until March 31, 2022 to visit a DMV to renew with no late fee.
Driver records are automatically updated, and the new expiration date will be visible to law enforcement. Customers can check the status of the license, including the adjusted expiration date, at wisconsindmv.gov/status.
Appointments for a driver license renewal can be scheduled online (wisconsindmv.gov/DLGuide). Applications can also be completed online and submitted electronically. Questions are quickly answered by email or phone.
To make in-person customer visits safer, and reduce the time in the DMV lobby, DMV Customer Services Centers are using safety protocols that include cleaning throughout the day and arranging space to provide safe social distancing.
In-person visits at DMV Customer Services Centers are only available for:
Driver license renewals and original products
ID to vote
New residents to obtain identification
All DMV vehicle transactions can be done online (wisconsindmv.gov).
Online driver license renewal an option for ages under 65
Drivers ages 18 to 64, who are U.S. citizens with an unrestricted driver license, and who have not had a change in medical conditions, and who do not need an original REAL ID, may renew their driver license online (wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL).
Traditionally, DMV customers only needed to visit a DMV once every eight years to take a new photo and renew their driver license. Now, online driver license renewal is available through a pilot program which began in May 2020 which allows 16 years to pass between visits.
