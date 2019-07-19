MADISON — Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicle Customer Service Centers were not able to issue driver license/IDs as of early Friday afternoon as a result of the power outage situation in Madison, the DMV reported in a release.
A router managed by a telecommunication company was reported down. That resulted in a disconnection with the DMV’s federally required verification system. Customers should use the Driver License Guide (wisconsindmv.gov/DLGuide) to fill in forms, submit them electronically, print out a checklist of the paperwork needed to bring to the DMV, and (re)schedule their appointment at the DMV.
The DMV reported the following information:
• Scheduled road tests are not affected.
• Vehicles services, such as renewing license plates, titling a vehicle, etc. are also unaffected at most service centers.
Other DMV services affected:
• All DMV call centers (including Motor Carrier Services and Over Size Over Weight Permits)
• Crash records are also not available at this time due to network issues.
• Hudson and Rice Lake DMVs are unable to process Drivers Licenses ID cards OR registration products at this time. Road Tests are being conducted for those customers with an appointment.
Customers are encouraged to go online (wisconsindmv.gov) for vehicle related services and for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.