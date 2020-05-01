Wisconsin DHS: 12.7% of COVID-19 test results come back positive Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin received 3,632 Wisconsin COVID-19 test results back Friday, adding an additional 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The results show that 12.7% of Friday's test results were positive, while 87.3%, or 3,172, came back negative.

As of Friday afternoon, 399 confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Racine County. DHS did not report any new COVID-19-related deaths in the county, which has a total of 13 confirmed deaths.

Since March 15, the state has received the results of a total of 79,880 tests — with 72,566 negative results and 7,314 positive results.

The number of statewide deaths related to COVID-19 reached 327 Friday, according to the numbers released by the Department of Health Services, with nine new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Of confirmed cases, 1,544 people, or 21% of the total, have been hospitalized.