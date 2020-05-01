Wisconsin DHS: 12.7% of COVID-19 test results come back positive Friday

RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin received 3,632 Wisconsin COVID-19 test results back Friday, adding an additional 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The results show that 12.7% of Friday's test results were positive, while 87.3%, or 3,172, came back negative.
As of Friday afternoon, 399 confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Racine County. DHS did not report any new COVID-19-related deaths in the county, which has a total of 13 confirmed deaths.
Since March 15, the state has received the results of a total of 79,880 tests — with 72,566 negative results and 7,314 positive results.
The number of statewide deaths related to COVID-19 reached 327 Friday, according to the numbers released by the Department of Health Services, with nine new deaths reported since Wednesday.
Of confirmed cases, 1,544 people, or 21% of the total, have been hospitalized.
In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 477 confirmed cases in Kenosha County — an increase of 86, and one new death reported for a total of 13; 171 in Walworth County with an increase of 10 cases and eight deaths reported; 350 in Waukesha County with 14 new cases, and one new deaths for a total of 20 reported; and 3,044 in Milwaukee County, with 104 new cases.
There have been 186 deaths in Milwaukee County, the largest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.
