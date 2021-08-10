Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction recommends all schools require masking to start year

The state agency that oversees Wisconsin's public schools is recommending (but not requiring) schools mandate masking for all when the 2021-22 school year starts, regardless of vaccination status, "unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use."
Both of Racine County's health departments have recommended the same.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction published its guidance Tuesday for schools this fall. The guidance is based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health Services and considerations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which all recommend universal masking for ages two and up.
“As a former Wisconsin school district leader who led a school district through COVID last year, I know many students and families desire in-person learning and a safe return to the classroom this fall,” State Superintendent Jill Underly, a Democrat, said in a news release. “We want schools open for in-person instruction. And we want to keep kids, educators, and families safe. The joint guidance we are strongly recommending districts follow provides a roadmap for a safe return to in-person school.”
The new guidance comes as COVID-19 cases climb.
All of Wisconsin, according to the CDC is at a high risk for COVID-19 transmission. The state went from averaging less than 100 new cases per day throughout June to more than 1,100 currently, and climbing.
Local school boards are considering mask mandates.
Racine Unified over the summer indicated it wouldn't be requiring masks, but left the door open to change its rules. A Burlington Area School Board meeting Monday devolved into "chaos," according to the board's president, when parents upset that a mask requirement was being even considered ran the meeting off its rails; the board itself never discussing a mask mandate. The Oak Creek-Franklin School District will have masks be optional when school starts this fall.
'Key prevention strategies' recommendations from DPI
- Promoting vaccination
- Cloth face coverings/masks
- Physical distancing
- Screening testing to promptly identify cases, clusters and outbreaks
- Staying home when sick and getting tested
- Contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine
- Ventilation
- Cleaning and disinfection