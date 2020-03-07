30 Wisconsin Democrats propose raising minimum wage, Vos says it's about politics

MADISON — Some Wisconsin Democrats keep fighting to raise the minimum wage, despite there being little possibility of any change coming in the near future. Supporters say raising the minimum wage protects working class stability, while opponents say it would kill small business.

Right now, Wisconsin’s minimum wage is the lowest it can be under federal law, $7.25 per hour. A new proposal would incrementally raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour for all Wisconsin employees over the course of five years. After that $15 threshold is reached, the Department of Workforce Development would be required to adjust the minimum wage yearly based on inflation, but only if the minimum wage were to go up.

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would bring the nationwide minimum wage to $15/hour by 2025, but it has little chance of being passed in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Tipped employees, such as waiters and waitresses, would also have their minimum wage match all other workers, rather than being lower with the difference being closed with tips, under the Wisconsin proposal. Wisconsin’s current minimum wage for tipped employees is $4.92, above the federal minimum of $2.13.