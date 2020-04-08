Wisconsin COVID-19 death total up to 99; 790 hospitalized statewide

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — On Wednesday afternoon the state Department of Health Services reported that seven more people across Wisconsin had died of COVID-19, bringing the total state count to 99.

Two of the deaths so far have been in Racine County, one in of them in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which includes Elmwood Park and Wind Point. The other was in the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department, which covers the rest of the county.

So far, there have been 40 confirmed cases in the City of Racine and 39 in the rest of the county, for a total of 79 in Racine County.

According to new data, there are a total of 2,756 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin — an increase of 178 from Tuesday.

Wednesday marked the 14th consecutive day in which the number of statewide confirmed cases increased by at least 100.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, 790 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 29% of the total confirmed cases.

A total of 30,115 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.