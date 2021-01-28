Wisconsin could lose millions in food aid if mask mandate is ended without amendment from Legislature

Ron Tatum, a Racine man who serves as director of operations for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and is a leader of the Kingdom Manna food giveaways, said in a message to The Journal Times on Wednesday night: “One in every seven households are food-insecure or don’t have enough to eat. Overturning this mask mandate will impact those and many more who depend on these benefits to get by. In the minority community that drops to one in every five households …

“Many people impacted by COVID are still unemployed and depend on these government resources to help them and their families. It is too early to overturn the mask mandate when COVID numbers continue to rise and the vaccine is more than a year away from all Americans receiving it.

“For someone who recently lost his mom to COVID, this is concerning. We are not only putting people’s health at risk, we are leaving many in a poverty state with this mandate that they may never recover from.” Callie Tatum died in November at the age of 83.

The use of those benefits has only grown amid the pandemic.