Wisconsin Civics Games championship to be held in Madison this Friday

High school students from across the state will compete this Friday in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation’s Civics Games finals.

More than 150 students from 29 schools faced off in head-to-head regional competitions to answer questions about the state budget, local elections, legislative term limits, quorums and other civics-related issues. Four regional competitions were held virtually via Zoom.

The top three scoring teams from each region advance to the state championships on May 13 in Room 411 South of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison. Each member of the state championship winning team will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship to a Wisconsin college or university.

The Games will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will be live streamed by WisconsinEye at WisEye.org/live

The teams advancing to the state finals include:

River Falls High School

Superior High School (Team #1)

Northland Pines High School

Ashwaubenon High School

Seymour Community High School

New London High School

Dodgeville High School

Platteville High School

Lancaster High School (Team #2)

Big Foot Union High School

Indian Trail High School and Academy

West Bend East & West High Schools (Team #3)

About the Civics Games

Prior to the 1960s, courses encouraging students to explore their role as citizens and discuss current issues were common. Today, such classes are rare. Civic education instead is typically rolled into a course about American government and little time is devoted to exploring how students can participate in the democratic process, according to a recent survey from the National Center for Learning and Citizenship.

Consequences of the shift were evident in the results of the last national civics assessment, in which only 24 percent of high school seniors scored at or above proficient.

That’s why the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation decided to launch the Wisconsin Civics Games, a statewide civics bowl for high school students. The Civics Games feature regional and statewide competitions.

Parents and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend.

For more information, please click here or go to wnanews.com/category/wisconsin-civics-games

