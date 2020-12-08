Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights open through Dec. 31

CALEDONIA — The 11th anniversary of the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is open for the season at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38.
Families can explore and experience Wisconsin’s largest (1.6-mile) drive-through light display featuring more than 2 million twinkling lights daily through Dec. 31 (closed Dec. 25).
Visitors will enjoy unique moving light displays, including two, 200-foot-long drive-through light tunnels. A fan favorite, the existing tunnel of lights dances to the beat of holiday music and another features images and words corresponding to favorite Christmas tunes.
Evy the Talking Christmas Tree, an animatronic, 10-foot singing tree, will return to Santa’s Workshop to tell Christmas stories and lead holiday carols. Guests can also warm up with hot chocolate, roast their own s’mores in outdoor fire pits, mail a letter to the North Pole or meet and take pictures with Santa.
Sleigh or golf cart
Guests have the option to see the light show from Santa’s giant sleigh or a limo golf cart for an open-air experience for additional fees. Families feel even closer to the displays as the sleigh travels through the light show with up to 43 guests, in tiered seating. More information on sleigh and golf cart rides can be found at: wichristmascarnival.com/book-a-sleigh-ride.
Hours, prices
Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The entry fee for carloads with up to eight people is $25. Pricing for larger groups can be found on the website.
In an effort to manage the amount of vehicles entering the light show, tickets must be purchased in advance for a time slot. A limited number of tickets will be sold for each time slot in an effort to reduce wait times. Customers are encouraged to arrive during the time slot purchased. However, tickets will still be accepted if customers arrive prior to or after their purchased time slot. Peak times are from 5 to 7 p.m. Go to wichristmascarnival.com.
Charitable event
Every year, the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights partners with Ronald McDonald House Charities for the holiday season. Ronald McDonald House is a "home away from home" for families whose lives have been disrupted as a result of their child's illness or injury. The Christmas Carnival of Lights will be donating $1 for every car that comes through the light show to the Ronald McDonald House. Additionally they have donated $1,500 in certificates for families of the Ronald McDonald House to view the holiday light show.
