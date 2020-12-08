 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights open through Dec. 31
0 comments

Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights open through Dec. 31

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carnival of Lights photo

The Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights, which this year is celebrating its 11th anniversary, is open through Dec. 31 for the season at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38, Caledonia.

CALEDONIA — The 11th anniversary of the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is open for the season at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38.

Families can explore and experience Wisconsin’s largest (1.6-mile) drive-through light display featuring more than 2 million twinkling lights daily through Dec. 31 (closed Dec. 25).

Visitors will enjoy unique moving light displays, including two, 200-foot-long drive-through light tunnels. A fan favorite, the existing tunnel of lights dances to the beat of holiday music and another features images and words corresponding to favorite Christmas tunes.

Evy the Talking Christmas Tree, an animatronic, 10-foot singing tree, will return to Santa’s Workshop to tell Christmas stories and lead holiday carols. Guests can also warm up with hot chocolate, roast their own s’mores in outdoor fire pits, mail a letter to the North Pole or meet and take pictures with Santa.

Sleigh or golf cart

Guests have the option to see the light show from Santa’s giant sleigh or a limo golf cart for an open-air experience for additional fees. Families feel even closer to the displays as the sleigh travels through the light show with up to 43 guests, in tiered seating. More information on sleigh and golf cart rides can be found at: wichristmascarnival.com/book-a-sleigh-ride.

Hours, prices

Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The entry fee for carloads with up to eight people is $25. Pricing for larger groups can be found on the website.

In an effort to manage the amount of vehicles entering the light show, tickets must be purchased in advance for a time slot. A limited number of tickets will be sold for each time slot in an effort to reduce wait times. Customers are encouraged to arrive during the time slot purchased. However, tickets will still be accepted if customers arrive prior to or after their purchased time slot. Peak times are from 5 to 7 p.m. Go to wichristmascarnival.com.

Charitable event

Every year, the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights partners with Ronald McDonald House Charities for the holiday season. Ronald McDonald House is a "home away from home" for families whose lives have been disrupted as a result of their child's illness or injury. The Christmas Carnival of Lights will be donating $1 for every car that comes through the light show to the Ronald McDonald House. Additionally they have donated $1,500 in certificates for families of the Ronald McDonald House to view the holiday light show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables
Local News

'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables

  • 6 min to read

It’s a December Friday night in Wisconsin, fish fry night during the holiday season, and traditionally restaurants are hopping with activity and infused with a convivial air. The immigrant Germans that populated Wisconsin brought with them a word for it, gemütlichkeit, a state of warmth, friendliness and good cheer.

But 2020 is anything but a traditional year.

At Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, gemütlichkeit is in short supply as co-owner Patti Landreman looks out over an empty bar and a dining room occupied by a sparse handful of customers, the festively-decorated dining room belying a bleak, stark reality: business is down, dramatically so.

+4
State restaurant industry gets lifeline via more CARES Act-funded grants
Local News

State restaurant industry gets lifeline via more CARES Act-funded grants

The first round of restaurant We're All In grants were only for businesses pulling in less than $1 million a year. This time around, that maximum is $7 million. "All businesses right now in the restaurant industry ... are suffering," one of the owners of The Maple Table restaurant on Monument Square said. “It’s just a roller coaster, you just never know what to expect ... Business is down. It’s very difficult, very stressful, but we’re doing our best. Our most important thing is to keep our people working and keep the doors open. We just want to survive this. Hopefully someday things will get back to normal.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: DHS Deputy Secretary on COVID-19 Vaccine Storage and Distribution

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News