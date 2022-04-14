Wisconsin brewery purchases Waterford firehouse; to launch 'brewery, winery, taproom, bar & restaurant'

WATERFORD — A Wisconsin-based brewery has purchased an old firehouse with plans to transform the property into a new attraction in Waterford’s downtown.

MobCraft Beer Inc., which specializes in customer-suggested brews in exotic flavors, is the new owner of the former village fire station at 122 Second St.

Since 2018, village officials had been looking for a brewery operator to take over the firehouse and turn it into a beer-themed attraction along the Fox River.

Established in 2013, MobCraft bills itself as the world’s first “crowd-sourced” brewery, meaning that the company creates new beers based on customer ideas. The result has been brews flavored like apple pie, fruity breakfast cereal, blueberry waffles and peanut butter cups.

National exposure on the ABC competition game show “Shark Tank” helped the company open its first brewery in Milwaukee. The company then engaged Waterford officials with a proposal to transform the old firehouse into a “brewery, winery, taproom, bar and restaurant.”

Company officials could not be reached for comment, but they announced on social media this week that they had completed the fire station purchase.

Waterford village officials also confirmed that the property sale was scheduled to be finalized.

An agreement struck with the village last year called for MobCraft to purchase the fire station for $399,900, which the village then would rebate over three years, making the property a virtual gift. In exchange, MobCraft would build and operate the brewery attraction that Waterford officials had long wanted.

The village rebate would not begin until after MobCraft had occupied the property for one year.

Details of the new brewery opening have not been released.

