Wisconsin Avenue home seriously damaged in Tuesday evening fire

RACINE — A Wisconsin Avenue home was extensively damaged during a Tuesday evening fire in which a responding firefighter sustained a minor injury.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched at 7:10 p.m. to the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue on the report of a structure fire.

The first on scene was Captain Craig Ford, a fire prevention captain, who was in the area when the call came over the radio and was able to make his way to the fire and provide reports to responding firefighters.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames were visible at the rear of the house. The flames burned portions of the interior and exterior of the home.

Three crews searched the interior of the house for possible victims and found none.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes and completely extinguished in 1.25 hours. The fire had traveled through the walls, attic and eaves presenting difficulty in final extinguishment.

Nineteen firefighters responded to the fire on seven apparatus: three fire engines, one truck, one quint, a paramedic unit, and a Battalion Chief.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no civilian injuries at the fire; however, one firefighter suffered a minor hand laceration. The fire caused $110,000 in damage to the structure and $40,000 to the contents of the house.

The RFD would like to remind all residents of the importance of operational smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, especially as the winter heating season approaches and furnace use begins.

Daylight savings time ended at 2:00 a.m. on November 6, 2022, as clocks were set back 1 hour. This week is the perfect time to change the batteries and check the operation of all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.