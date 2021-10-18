Wisconsin Avenue could become a two-way street in Downtown Racine next year

Wisconsin and Lake avenues, and Sixth and Seventh streets, were specifically mentioned as needing to be converted to two-way streets.

During the 2019 presentation by Toole Design, Ian Lockwood, a principal and traffic engineer, said one of the best ways to improve Downtown was to get rid of one-way streets and narrow Main Street to two lanes.

“If Main Street were ever to get busy, people will know just to go over a street, and it’ll reach equilibrium, and it’ll function just fine,” Lockwood said.

Lockwood said one-way street patterns are confusing for visitors and unnecessary.

“It creates speeding so it’s not a good thing for your city, and it hurts your businesses,” Lockwood said. “So, we’d like to make them like all the other streets in your city, and make them two-way.”

There were other recommendations, as well, such as converting Main Street to two lanes in order to enlarge pedestrian walkways and bicycle corridors.