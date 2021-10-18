Wisconsin Avenue could become a two-way street in Downtown Racine next year

RACINE — The city’s Public Works and Services Committee voted Tuesday to recommend the City Council approve the bid to convert Wisconsin Avenue from one-way to two-way from Second Street to 16th Street.
John Rooney, Department of Public Works commissioner, reminded the committee the action was one of the recommendations made by Toole Design in 2019 for improving traffic flow in the area.
“This is the first part of many changes that will be coming to downtown in relation to traffic patterns,” he said.
The recommended bid for $147,818 was submitted by Pro-Electric, Inc.
If approved by the council, the project would begin in the spring with the expectation the project would be completed by Memorial Day.
Slowing traffic
The 2019 study, commissioned by the city and executed by Toole Design of Silver Spring, Maryland, made multiple recommendations for improving the Main Street business district.
At the top of the list of recommendations was the elimination of one-way streets, which could improve circulation downtown and increase access to street parking.
Wisconsin and Lake avenues, and Sixth and Seventh streets, were specifically mentioned as needing to be converted to two-way streets.
During the 2019 presentation by Toole Design, Ian Lockwood, a principal and traffic engineer, said one of the best ways to improve Downtown was to get rid of one-way streets and narrow Main Street to two lanes.
“If Main Street were ever to get busy, people will know just to go over a street, and it’ll reach equilibrium, and it’ll function just fine,” Lockwood said.
Lockwood said one-way street patterns are confusing for visitors and unnecessary.
“It creates speeding so it’s not a good thing for your city, and it hurts your businesses,” Lockwood said. “So, we’d like to make them like all the other streets in your city, and make them two-way.”
There were other recommendations, as well, such as converting Main Street to two lanes in order to enlarge pedestrian walkways and bicycle corridors.
Making Main Street two lanes instead of four would have the added benefit of slowing vehicle traffic.
Toole also recommended replacing the traffic lights with stop signs to help slow traffic. As the joke goes, no one speeds up to make a stop sign.
However, Highway 32 is a state road. Before any action can be taken on Main Street, Highway 32 has to be rerouted away from downtown, a process that is still underway.
Reimagining downtown
In addition to the traffic study, Toole Design also recommended a potential redesign of Monument Square.
To borrow a phrase from the world of real estate, Monument Square has become a bit dated.
Toole recommended the space be redesigned to give it more of a plaza feel, with flexibility for different events, space for children to play, grass, and shade trees.
The company recommended Monument Square be made flush with adjacent streets to allow accessibility for all.
Changing downtown’s one-way streets to two-way streets would be a precursor to redoing Monument Square.
With those changes, Toole’s redesign of Monument Square recommends replacing its angle parking with parallel parking, to widen the sidewalk in front of the businesses and thereby invite more outdoor seating and dining options.