Wisconsin announces which pre-existing conditions will qualify for vaccination starting Monday, March 29

The biggest expansion in access to vaccines in Wisconsin so far is expected before the end of the month, with the state Department of Health Services announcing who will be allowed to be vaccinated starting Monday, March 29.
Vaccinations will still be limited to those 16 and older, and those who have previously been able to be vaccinated (such as teachers, first responders and health care workers), but also to those with any of the following medical conditions:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)
- Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
Included in these groups are approximately 2 million Wisconsinites. As such, it will likely take weeks, if not months, for everyone in those groups who want to be vaccinated to get a shot in the arm as demand continues to outstrip supply of vaccines.
In preparation for more people coming to be vaccinated, the City of Racine Public Health Department moved its vaccination clinic from inside the more-cramped City Hall into the spacious Festival Hall this week.
According to a DHS news release: "Individuals with the outlined medical conditions can access vaccine through a variety of options, including community-based clinics, health care providers, Local and Tribal Health Departments, and pharmacies. Wisconsinites with a primary care provider may hear directly from their provider. Visit the Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine options page (dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-get.htm) or call the toll free vaccine hotline at 1-844-684-1064 to learn more."
Ahead of the curve
Wisconsin remains a leader in the Midwest in its efficiency in getting people vaccinated. According to tracking of government data as of Thursday, Wisconsin has used 85% of the doses it has been allocated, placing it among the top three states in that category with North Dakota and Massachusetts.
“Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in vaccinations and we are excited to open up eligibility to more Wisconsinites,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a Thursday statement. “I know this past year has been rough for everyone and I want to thank folks for stepping up and doing their part to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19. We urge those eligible and at highest risk to get vaccinated because each shot in arms means we are one step closer to getting back to our Wisconsin way of life.”
DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement: “All three COVID-19 vaccines available (Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson) are incredibly safe and effective at preventing infection, serious illness, and death ... We are continuing to accelerate our pace, getting more shots in arms each week."
DHS also said as a reminder: "In the meantime, it is important to double-down on ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 due to emerging strains of the virus. Masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands, and getting tested continue to be crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our communities against COVID-19. Individuals who are fully vaccinated can review recently released post-vaccination guidance on the DHS website."