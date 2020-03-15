You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wisconsin active COVID-19 cases now over 30
0 comments
alert featured

Wisconsin active COVID-19 cases now over 30

The total number of people in Wisconsin who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is now at least 31.

There have been 32 total confirmed cases so far, with one person who has recovered. One of the active cases is in Racine County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services at 2 p.m. Saturday confirmed a total of 26 active cases in the state.

Then Sunday morning, Fond du Lac confirmed another five new cases, four of which were people who had been on a cruise with other people who had the virus. The fifth case was someone who contracted it while traveling within the U.S.

Kim Miller, Fond du Lac County's health officer, advised the public in a Facebook video announcing the new cases: "If you feel sick, stay home from work. Wash your hands frequently ... Avoid all unnecessary travel."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Walmart announces limited hours
Local News

Walmart announces limited hours

Mount Pleasant's Walmart Supercenter is normally open 24 hours a day. But, for the time being, it will be closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., starting on Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News