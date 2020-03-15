Wisconsin active COVID-19 cases now over 30

The total number of people in Wisconsin who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is now at least 31.

There have been 32 total confirmed cases so far, with one person who has recovered. One of the active cases is in Racine County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services at 2 p.m. Saturday confirmed a total of 26 active cases in the state.

Then Sunday morning, Fond du Lac confirmed another five new cases, four of which were people who had been on a cruise with other people who had the virus. The fifth case was someone who contracted it while traveling within the U.S.

Kim Miller, Fond du Lac County's health officer, advised the public in a Facebook video announcing the new cases: "If you feel sick, stay home from work. Wash your hands frequently ... Avoid all unnecessary travel."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.