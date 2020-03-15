Wisconsin active COVID-19 cases is now 32

The total number of people in Wisconsin who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is now 32, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced at 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

There is still only one confirmed case in Racine County. Milwaukee County's total is seven. There are no confirmed cases in Kenosha County.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, there were of 26 active cases in the state.

Thirty-three cases have been confirmed in total in Wisconsin so far, but one person has already recovered.

On Sunday morning, Fond du Lac County confirmed five new cases in the county, bringing its active total to 11.

Four of Fond du Lac's new cases were people who had been on a cruise with other people who had the virus. The fifth case was someone who contracted it while traveling within the U.S.

Kim Miller, Fond du Lac County's health officer, advised the public in a Facebook video announcing the new cases: "If you feel sick, stay home from work. Wash your hands frequently ... Avoid all unnecessary travel."

Vast majority of tests have come back negative

