RACINE — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued a statewide air quality advisory until noon Thursday due to impacts from Canadian wildfires.

While the advisory does stretch into Thursday, the most significant impacts to air quality and health were anticipated between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.

Eastern parts of Wisconsin, especially along Lake Michigan, are seeing the most impact in the state, with Milwaukee County having some of the worst in the country.

The warning comes as northern parts of Manitoba and Ontario are currently seeing hundreds of wildfires, prompting the Canadian government to send in reinforcements from other counties like Italy and Mexico.

In addition to the fires, Wisconsin’s air quality is also being impacted by the fact that the state is seeing less rain than usual this time of year.

Paul Collar, a meteorologist for the national weather service, said June is when Wisconsin usually gets more rain, while being more dry in July and August.

Racine County does have a chance for scattered rainstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but the amount of precipitation the county could receive is indeterminable.

While the situation may change rapidly over the next few days, the DNR is recommending Wisconsinites pay attention to air quality alerts in their area and to take action if they’re not feeling well.

The DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends all outdoor activity be kept light and short. Residents should also watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to move indoors.

People with heart and lung disease, older adults, children and those who are pregnant and work outdoors should consider moving all activities indoors. The air quality may cause complications for these groups.

Staying indoors is the best way to avoid wildfire smoke. Keeping doors and windows close and running air conditioning and air purifiers is also recommended.

If residents must spend time outside, it is recommended to monitor air quality conditions, limit exertion and consider wearing N-95 masks if outdoors for an extended period of time.

People with health complications could see lingering effects from the smoke once the advisory is lifted.

Craig Czarnecki from the Wisconsin DNR said air quality should be “good to moderate” in the following days leading into July 4, and that it should not impact firework visibility.

At this time, there have been no impacts to Racine County fireworks schedules.

