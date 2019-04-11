MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconn Valley Way road construction project, in the Foxconn area, is scheduled to begin next week, weather permitting.
The project is a continuation of the partnership between the local governments and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to develop a transportation network that will support various developments, including Foxconn Technology Group’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, taking place near Interstate 94 in southwest Mount Pleasant.
The proposed Wisconn Valley Way plans to be an important north-south link east of I-94.
Officials have also announced that Medford-based contractor James Peterson and Sons was awarded a $16.9 million contract to conduct the work. The new road will be open to traffic by the end of 2019, with various work finishing in 2020.
“Wisconn Valley Way will create a connection between Wisconsin Highway 11 and County KR to help maintain safe and efficient traffic operations in the area,” said Brett Wallace, WisDOT Director. “It will also preserve the function of the existing I-94 East Frontage Road.”
Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot said he is looking forward to the construction of the new road.
“These are critical infrastructure investments that will enhance future development and economic activity in our village and county,” DeGroot said.
The project will include constructing a four-lane urban arterial roadway with a raised median and will incorporate a new signal at Braun Road to help control traffic flow. The roadway will include additional space for a future shared-use path to be constructed at a later date. Detention ponds, storm sewers and curb and gutters will be developed according to Wisconsin DNR standards to address drainage.
“Construction of Wisconn Valley Way represents the next step forward in improving local infrastructure to support economic development, innovation, and employment opportunities in Racine County,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “In addition to continuing our momentum, this project keeps with the Wisconsin First commitment and will provide more family-sustaining jobs for Racine County and Wisconsin workers.”
