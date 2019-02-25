MOUNT PLEASANT — A new highway is coming to Mount Pleasant — Wisconn Valley Way.
The Mount Pleasant Village Board on Monday voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to convey land in Areas I and II of the Foxconn Technology Group development site to build Wisconn Valley Way, which is planned to run between Highways 11 and KR.
The road is to be a state highway located west of where the Foxconn building work is occurring.
The village Plan Commission reviewed the project and recommended approval. With the vote of approval, the village has agreed to transfer the land over to WisDOT and temporary easement for grading and utility work related to the project.
The village also approved the possibility to apply a special assessment on the land on the future, if the village chooses to do so.
At the Committee of the Whole meeting just before Monday’s Village Board meeting, Claude Lois, project manager for the village, said approving the special assessment on the land is a precaution for the future.
“According to the development agreement, Foxconn has 10 years to develop (Area II) if they don’t develop that land within the next 10 years, then the village (can develop the land),” Lois said. “At that point in time we may want to put a special assessment on that (land) and recoup some of that money.”
Although several hundred acres of land in Area I have been conveyed to Foxconn, there are still about 300 acres on the western part of the area that the village still owns. That is where Wisconn Valley Way is planned to be built.
Area I of the Foxconn development extends east from the Interstate to Highway H and south from Braun Road to Highway KR. Area II extends east of I-94 to Highway H and south from Highway 11 to Braun Road.
Jurisdictional offer
Mount Pleasant officials have also approved a $750,000 jurisdictional offer to United Natural Foods, Inc., 3138 Highway H, Sturtevant.
Although the two parcels of UNFI land Mount Pleasant seeks amount to only a few acres, there are two signs and landscaping on those that need to be moved, which Mount Pleasant has to account for in its offer along with the appraised value of the parcels.
“All of that has to be moved at their (UNFI’s) cost, which is then included in this amount,” Lois said.
Lois noted that the UNFI land is different than most parcels for which the village has previously negotiated.
“This is not a home, this is not a residential lot,” Lois said. “This is a commercial lot with an operating business on that site.”
