MILWAUKEE — The venture capital fund group which includes the Foxconn Technology Group, Advocate Aurora Health, Johnson Controls, and Northwestern Mutual has picked a manager to lead the $100 million Wisconn Valley Venture Fund.
After several weeks of talking and meeting with each of the stakeholders, Jason Franklin has been chosen to lead the fund.
Each of the four companies has contributed $25 million to the fund which was created to "invest both nationally and globally, targeting transformative and interdisciplinary innovations in health care, technology, manufacturing and financial services. It is a unique partnership among four leading companies to create one of the largest venture funds based in Wisconsin to drive innovation."
According to a press release from Northwestern Mutual, Franklin is a research scientist and visiting lecturer in the computer science department at Stanford University and was a partner on the investment team at Andreessen Horowitz, a Venture Partner at Avalon Ventures and an Investment Fellow at Innovation Endeavors.
Franklin co-founded and served as CEO of Stamp Labs, a mobile security startup founded with two Stanford professors. He received his Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University and his bachelor's degree, conferred with top honors with a double major in computer science and mathematics and a minor in business, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
"I'm excited to return to Wisconsin to take part in this unprecedented opportunity to transform our region into a driving force for advanced technology and entrepreneurship," Franklin said. "My goal with Wisconn Valley Venture Fund is to generate strong returns and deliver strategic opportunities for all four fund partners, while simultaneously stimulating the already strong entrepreneurial spirit of the region."
Franklin will be based in Milwaukee and San Francisco, and will lead all aspects of the fund, including investment origination, evaluation, closing and ongoing portfolio company support.
