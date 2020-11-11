Wisconn Valley Media Group announces changes in newsroom management

Two of the newsrooms in the Wisconn Valley Media Group are under new management, President and Publisher Mark Lewis announced this week.

Stephanie Jones, who began working at The Journal Times in 2008 and since January 2016 had been the managing editor of The Journal Times, is the new managing editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

“Stephanie Jones has done an excellent job in Racine over the last 12 years,” Lewis said in a statement. “With her family moving to East Troy, Lake Geneva is the perfect fit for her as we look to expand our coverage in the area and build our digital offerings to residents and visitors.”

Succeeding Jones as interim managing editor in Racine is Tom Farley, a veteran of nearly 30 years at The Journal Times. A Rockford, Ill., native, Farley was hired in 1990 to work on the Sports Desk, where he worked first as a reporter, then a copy editor. After a two-year stint at the Kenosha News, Farley returned to The Journal Times in December 1999, serving first as assistant news editor, then news editor.