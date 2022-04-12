Wis. Supreme Court unanimously confirms RUSD $1B referendum passage; group's demand to review ballots rejected

MADISON — The ballots cast in the Racine Unified School District's $1 billion 30-year referendum, which passed by five votes in 2020 following a recount, will not be reviewed by an outside group, the Wisconsin Supreme Court unanimously ruled Tuesday.
This decision will likely allow RUSD to finally move ahead with projects put on hold while the fate of the referendum was in the hands of the courts.
This story will be updated.
In photos and video: Racine 9-year-old surprised with new kitten after devastating fire
A new kitten for Austyn
Watch Now: A new kitten for Austyn
Officer Travis Brady surprises Austyn with a new kitten
Officer Travis Brady surprises Austyn with a new kitten
Officer Travis Brady surprises Austyn with a new kitten
Officer Travis Brady surprises Austyn with a new kitten
Officer Travis Brady surprises Austyn with a new kitten
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan
Tony DeRango aimed to debunk rumors circulating that The Pizza King is going to close with a call to The Journal Times this week. There reportedly is a deal in the works. But before the restaurant could be replaced by a gas station, there are several governing bodies that have to give approval. The Pizza King, as a result, will be around for at least a while more.
In short: Union Grove rejects ATVs and golf carts on its roads, incumbent Burlington School Board members hold onto their seats, a number of changes coming to the Racine County Board and 1 of 3 schools had referendums passed.