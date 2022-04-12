 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wis. Supreme Court unanimously confirms RUSD $1B referendum passage; group's demand to review ballots rejected

The final countdown

Election officials work through the last ward at the recount for the Racine Unified School District referendum on April 24, 2020, at Festival Hall.

 Christina Lieffring

MADISON — The ballots cast in the Racine Unified School District's $1 billion 30-year referendum, which passed by five votes in 2020 following a recount, will not be reviewed by an outside group, the Wisconsin Supreme Court unanimously ruled Tuesday.

This decision will likely allow RUSD to finally move ahead with projects put on hold while the fate of the referendum was in the hands of the courts.

This story will be updated.

Tags

