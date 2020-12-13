Wis. National Guard expected to continue local COVID-19 testing, but no timeline yet

In the meantime, testing in Racine County remains available through CVS Pharmacy, with scheduling available at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing . Other free community testing sites can be found at dhs.wisconsin.gov/testing or by dialing 211.

‘If you need a test, get a test’

In the first week of December, about 29,500 people were tested in Wisconsin per day; two weeks prior, the average was more than 39,000, according to DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

“Our current positivity rate is quite high, which is an indication that we are not testing enough to gain an accurate picture of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Palm said Tuesday during a virtual press conference. “And while knowing that prevalence is helpful to our statewide response, it is critical for the individuals to know if they are positive to make sure they take steps to protect their families and communities. So please, if you need a test, get a test.”