Wis. National Guard expected to continue local COVID-19 testing, but no timeline yet

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin National Guard is expected to continue COVID-19 testing through the winter in Racine County. But the dates and locations of such are yet undetermined.
“We expect the Wisconsin National Guard to maintain a presence in Racine County for drive-thru COVID testing and are working through details, but we do not yet have a timeline for this,” Margaret Gesner, health officer of the Central Racine County Health Department, explained in an email.
On Thursday, after seven weeks of testing nearly every weekday at various locations in either Racine or Kenosha counties, the current testing schedule expired. There is, however, one added day scheduled: from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 1, 11252 254th Court. Registration is available at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US.
There also is rapid 15-minute testing at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. Registration forms can be found at doineedacovid19test.com.
Last week, local authorities received word from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that testing would continue. “However,” according to an email from City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox, “per the state’s request, we have to address additional logistical concerns with the impending winter months such as shelter, heating, lighting, community access to facility, and indoor facilities prior to submitting request for continuation.”
With cold weather expected in the coming days and weeks, local authorities are expected to identify locations protected from the elements where testing can continue safely.
“The onset of winter weather brings new logistical challenges for drive-thru testing, particularly with finding locations for testing that meet the new State requirements to ensure the safety and welfare of the National Guard,” Gesner said.
Support Local Journalism
Bowersox said that she expects the City of Racine to submit suggestions to DHS “no later than Monday,” after which “The National Guard will complete a risk assessment with resolution/confirmation shortly thereafter.”
In the meantime, testing in Racine County remains available through CVS Pharmacy, with scheduling available at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing. Other free community testing sites can be found at dhs.wisconsin.gov/testing or by dialing 211.
‘If you need a test, get a test’
Diminishing rates of testing remain a concern on a statewide level, with state leaders expressing concern about the weekly number of tests performed dropping after Thanksgiving.
In the first week of December, about 29,500 people were tested in Wisconsin per day; two weeks prior, the average was more than 39,000, according to DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.
“Our current positivity rate is quite high, which is an indication that we are not testing enough to gain an accurate picture of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Palm said Tuesday during a virtual press conference. “And while knowing that prevalence is helpful to our statewide response, it is critical for the individuals to know if they are positive to make sure they take steps to protect their families and communities. So please, if you need a test, get a test.”
The statewide 7-day positive-testing rate grew consistently from a more manageable 8% through the summer to steadily above 20% since October. Racine County has followed a similar trend, with four days out of seven from Dec. 4-11 having daily testing positive rates above 40% — meaning that at least two out of every five tests returned in the county on those days was positive.
The drop is a far cry from how testing started locally and nationally, with many struggling to get a test and long early-morning lines at the first drive-thru testing days on May 11 at Burlington High School and at Festival Hall a week later.(tncms-asset)bf3d1eb2-93d0-11ea-9d73-00163ec2aa77[4](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)bf3d1eb2-93d0-11ea-9d73-00163ec2aa77[5](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)125a9394-9945-11ea-a7b5-00163ec2aa77[6](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)125a9394-9945-11ea-a7b5-00163ec2aa77[7](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)a565beec-2d11-11eb-987b-00163ec2aa77[8](/tncms-asset)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.