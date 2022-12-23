Wintery weather may cause newspaper delivery delays

Due to the predicted winter storm, delivery of the newspaper this week could be delayed.
Thank you for your patience.
The e-edition is free for all subscribers to view at journaltimes.com/eedition/
Due to the predicted winter storm, delivery of the newspaper this week could be delayed.
Thank you for your patience.
The e-edition is free for all subscribers to view at journaltimes.com/eedition/
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Once transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, the suspect allegedly continued to yell and curse at officers and medical staff.
RACINE — “I’ll make you feel how I felt when you took everything from me,” said a man before throwing a woman down a basement and assaulting her.
A deputy opened fire at the suspect as the suspect drove a pickup truck at the deputy prior to the suspect harming himself, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office has been requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
An Apple Watch initially reported the crash, according to police.
The suspect was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.
A Union Grove man charged with his fourth OWI allegedly had to be tasered and placed in the WRAP restraint system after recklessly driving and reportedly threatening to shoot a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Williams was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder-bipolar spectrum. But it was determined he was aware of the wrongfulness of his actions when he shot and killed 21-year-old Andre Sandoval.
The Racine Police Department is looking for a suspect identified as Christopher Cosey in connection to a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. He is considered armed and dangerous.
"I'm a man!" an 18-year-old allegedly yelled after he broke a woman's nose and bit an officer while high on mushrooms in Sturtevant.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.