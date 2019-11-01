Thursday's blast of winter weather wreaked some havoc on the high school playoff schedule in Racine County and across the state.
Nearly all the boys soccer sectional semifinal matches scheduled for Thursday across the state were moved to today, including Case's Division 1 match against Kenosha Tremper and the Division 4 semifinal match between St. Catherine's and Prairie.
The Eagles were scheduled to play Tremper at 5 p.m. Friday at Indian Trail Academy, while St. Catherine's was set to play Prairie at 4 p.m. Friday at Prairie.
If Case wins, it would play the winner of the Kenosha Bradford/Reuther vs. Pulaski Co-op match at 3 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final at West Allis Hale.
The winner of the Prairie-St. Catherine's match will play the winner of the Brookfield Academy vs. Dominican match at 4 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final at Prairie.
Sectional winners earn berths at the WIAA state tournament that runs from Nov. 7 to 9 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Football
While no football games scheduled for Friday were cancelled, three games involving Racine County teams were moved to new locations.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
In the Division 2 playoffs, Burlington was slated to play Waterford at Westosha Central in Paddock Lake instead of Waterford.
In Division 5, the St. Catherine's game against Cedar Grove-Belgium was moved to Kenosha Tremper from Kenosha Bradford.
In the Division 7 playoffs, the game between Burlington Catholic Central and Hilbert was moved to Brillion Middle School in Brillion from Hilbert.
At Union Grove High School, where Racine Lutheran was set to take on Cambridge, Lutheran parents and other volunteers helped clear snow off the turf field Friday because it was a Crusaders' home game.
Several other football games across the state were moved to new locations, according to the WIAA. Near Madison, Friday's Division 3 game between Reedsburg and DeForest was relocated to McFarland High School, but then relocated again to DeForest, at 7 p.m. Friday.
The reason? The McFarland boys soccer team's sectional semifinal match was postponed on Thursday, and now will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at McFarland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.