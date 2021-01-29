Winter storm watch in effect for all of southeastern Wisconsin Saturday through Sunday

The National Weather Service on Friday issued an urgent winter weather message for portions of southeast Wisconsin this weekend.

Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Washington, Ozaukee and Waukesha counties are warned for a winter storm watch that remains in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

This includes the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, East Troy, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Whitewater, Delavan and Elkhorn.

Heavy snow is possible; snow accumulations could be 5 to 8 inches total. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, causing snow to blow and drift, according to the NWS.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the NWS said, and southeast Wisconsin residents should monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Snow emergencies going into effect

The City of Racine has declared a snow emergency from midnight Sunday until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No parking is permitted on either side of the city’s streets to allow for easy snow removal, a press release from the city said. Alternate-side parking will still be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.