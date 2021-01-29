Winter storm watch in effect for all of southeastern Wisconsin Saturday through Sunday

The National Weather Service on Friday issued an urgent winter weather message for portions of southeast Wisconsin this weekend.
Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Washington, Ozaukee and Waukesha counties are warned for a winter storm watch that remains in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.
This includes the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, East Troy, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Whitewater, Delavan and Elkhorn.
Heavy snow is possible; snow accumulations could be 5 to 8 inches total. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, causing snow to blow and drift, according to the NWS.
“Travel could be very difficult,” the NWS said, and southeast Wisconsin residents should monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Snow emergencies going into effect
The City of Racine has declared a snow emergency from midnight Sunday until 11 p.m. Sunday.
No parking is permitted on either side of the city’s streets to allow for easy snow removal, a press release from the city said. Alternate-side parking will still be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Vehicles wrongfully parked can be ticketed and subject to towing.
The Village of Sturtevant has has issued a snow emergency, from noon Saturday until noon Sunday. No parking is allowed on Sturtevant streets during the snow emergency.
Keep hydrants clear
The Racine Fire Department is asking area residents to clear snow from the area around fire hydrants.
The Fire Department requests a 3-foot clearance area.
“This will save us valuable time in the event of a structure fire that may affect you or your neighbor’s home or business,” the Fire Department said in a press release issued Friday. “Please help us to help you!!”
Fire crews had to dig out a fire hydrant at the corner of Prospect Street and Blake Avenue on Wednesday, which caused a significant time loss, the press release said.