So much for that mild winter we were having.

A winter storm that officials are calling the biggest of the season dumped up to 10 inches of snow this weekend in the Racine area, causing traffic mishaps and forcing residents and business owners to dig themselves out.

In Milwaukee, it was the biggest snow accumulation in a decade.

“In terms of snowfall on the ground, snow depth, Milwaukee just reported 15 inches of the snow on the ground (in the past two storm systems). We haven’t seen that since 2011,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Sunday.

It wasn’t the Groundhog Day Snowmageddon of 2011, but winter dumped as much as 12 inches of snow on Kenosha County Saturday night and Sunday.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 10.4 inches of snow had fallen in Kenosha in January prior to this weekend’s storm. The data comes from Kenosha’s Waste Water Treatment Plant with Sunday’s totals to be reported after midnight on Monday, weather officials said.

The normal snowfall total for the month of January in Kenosha is 11.4 inches. That is expected to nearly double when the new data is added in, NWS Meteorologist J.J. Wood said.

In December, Kenosha saw just 3 inches of snow, according to weather data. The normal snow total locally for December is 8.2 inches.

Snowmobiler breaks both legs in crash

One serious injury was reported when a snowmobile rider suffered two broken legs after colliding with another vehicle early Sunday in Caledonia.

Caledonia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim St. Amand said the victim, described as a younger adult male, collided head-on with another vehicle about 1 a.m. Sunday on Highway H.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, and other details were unavailable.

Vehicles trapped all over

The snowfall, which began Saturday night and continued through Sunday, was so heavy that some emergency vehicles struggled to get around. Racine Fire Department Battalion Chief Sue Palubicki said fire department vehicles got stuck in the snow on four different occasions.

Palubicki said none of the incidents slowed the department’s response to emergencies. In each case, she said, the vehicle that got struck was returning from an emergency call — not heading to the scene.

The fire department has its own pickup truck to plow snow so that fire trucks and other emergency vehicles can get through.

Palubicki said the weekend storm kept the snowplow truck busy.

“It’s rough for us right now,” she said. “It’s a lot of snow.”

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported more than 50 other incidents of traffic crashes or motorists in need during the harsh winter storm conditions.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies had assisted 91 motorists since Saturday night when the storm hit the area.

Sgt. David Zoerner of the KCSD said 36 of those were calls that started around 5 a.m. Sunday with cars stuck in ditches and in the road. He said there were also another 55 “assist motorists” calls overnight. He said deputies handled three minor crashes with no injuries.

“A lot of people just abandoned their cars. It’s crazy,” he said. “There were some areas where it was just impassable so people just abandoned their cars.”

The persistent snowfall kept Kenosha Police officers busy, as well.

“It’s been nonstop,” said Lt. Joe Riesselmann of the Kenosha Police Department. “They’ve just been going from one call to the next to the next to the next.”

Since 6 a.m. Sunday, city officers helped in at least 30 cases by Sunday afternoon where they had to push out motorists or call for tow trucks.

Snow totals

The National Weather Service reported that snowfall totals as of Sunday afternoon ranged from six inches in Burlington and other parts of western Racine County to nine inches in Racine and 10 inches in Elmwood Park.

Stumpf said it was the heaviest snow accumulation in the Racine area so far this winter.

“It was definitely the highest that we’ve had,” Stumpf said.

The storm stretched from south of the Wisconsin-Illinois border northward as far as Fond du Lac.

Snow was continuing Sunday, with maybe another inch of accumulation expected. Forecasters call for clearing skies on Monday, although more snow could be headed this way on Thursday.

More may be coming

Before this weekend’s winter blast, snowfall totals in southeastern Wisconsin were running below average. About 22 inches of snow had been recorded, which is below the seasonal average of about 25 inches.

Stumpf, however, said the mild winter weather could be finished for the time being.

“We’re starting to get into a more active pattern here,” he said.

The storm prompted some Burlington businesses to close their doors Sunday, and the Bridal Showcase event at Fountain Hall in Sturtevant was rescheduled for Feb. 6.

Wood said Monday’s forecast won’t be so snowy, if at all, as a dry, high-pressure system begins to move throughout the area through Wednesday.

“It will be fairly quiet weather and hopefully, a few peeks of sun,” he said. Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach the lower 30s with the low in the upper teens.

The next round of snow may come as early as Thursday in the form of a rain-snow mixture, he said.

“We’re not really that sure yet,” he said.

Travel warnings

As the snow began to accumulate Saturday night, area roadways became increasingly treacherous.

In responding to more than 50 traffic mishaps or motorists in need, the Racine County Sheriff’s Department said that blowing and drifting snow had “created extraordinarily dangerous conditions.” The department did not indicate whether any injuries were reported.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling also cautioned people to stay safe during the storm’s aftermath.

“As we all start to dig out,” he said, “please take breaks while clearing snow, and check on your elderly neighbors.”

Racine Police Lt. Martin Pavilonis said his department too received many calls for vehicles stuck in ditches and some traffic collisions.

Pavilonis was unaware of whether any injuries had resulted.

“It’s fairly typical — people stuck in spots,” he said, “and a few accidents.”

