RACINE — A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin through Friday morning.

Because of the winter storm, the following communities declared snow emergencies.

The City of Racine's emergency notice is in effect until noon Friday to aid in the city’s snow removal operations.

No parking is permitted on either side of the city’s arterial and collector streets.

Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and subject to towing.

Robert Bowers, the superintendent of public works for the Village of Mount Pleasant declared a snow emergency for the village through noon Saturday, March 11.

No parking is permitted on either side of the village's cul de sacs.

Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing.

The parking restrictions will allow crews to remove as much snow as possible from the village's streets.

The area was expected to get up to 8 inches of snow, particularly near Lake Michigan and along the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Temperatures will be at or above freezing through much of the storm.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said residents should avoid going out during the storm, if possible.

RCSO said that if you must go out, ensure your phone is with you and charged, have extra warm clothing should you need it and have water and snacks in your vehicle in case you become stranded for any length of time.

The sheriff's office also advised motorists to pay attention to the road as well as to the other drivers, and not to speed.

In addition, RCSO said to make sure the dryer vent at your home is not blocked by the snowfall. Dryer exhaust requires an exit to ensure the home does not fill with carbon monoxide.

And finally, check batteries in fire alarms and carbon monoxide alarms to make sure they are properly working.

