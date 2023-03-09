Journal Times staff
RACINE — A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin through Friday morning.
Because of the winter storm, the following communities declared snow emergencies.
Joe Schuh of Racine County Public Works loads a bag of rock salt onto a salt spreader as he prepares to sprinkle the sidewalk in front of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., in December.
ALEX RODRIGUEZ, Journal Times file photo
The City of Racine's emergency notice is in effect until noon Friday to aid in the city’s snow removal operations.
No parking is permitted on either side of the city’s arterial and collector streets.
Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and subject to towing.
Robert Bowers, the superintendent of public works for the Village of Mount Pleasant declared a snow emergency for the village through noon Saturday, March 11.
No parking is permitted on either side of the village's cul de sacs.
Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing.
The parking restrictions will allow crews to remove as much snow as possible from the village's streets.
The area was expected to get up to 8 inches of snow, particularly near Lake Michigan and along the Wisconsin-Illinois border.
Temperatures will be at or above freezing through much of the storm.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office said residents should avoid going out during the storm, if possible.
RCSO said that if you must go out, ensure your phone is with you and charged, have extra warm clothing should you need it and have water and snacks in your vehicle in case you become stranded for any length of time.
The sheriff's office also advised motorists to pay attention to the road as well as to the other drivers, and not to speed.
In addition, RCSO said to make sure the dryer vent at your home is not blocked by the snowfall. Dryer exhaust requires an exit to ensure the home does not fill with carbon monoxide.
And finally, check batteries in fire alarms and carbon monoxide alarms to make sure they are properly working.
Some California residents are still stranded days after unprecedented snowfall paralyzed parts of the usually sunny state. As rescue crews work to get food and supplies to local residents, there is more snow in the forecast.
Photos: Scenes from snow-covered California
Motorists makes their way up Summit Road at Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. In California, the National Weather Service said a series of winter storm systems will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after residents got a brief break from severe weather Sunday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
A truck drives along snow berms in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Snow surrounds the I-5 freeway through Gorman, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. A winter storm warning is in effect for the area through Wednesday. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)
David Crane
A person drags a sled through the snow at Frazier Park Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Calif. A winter storm warning is in effect for the area through Wednesday. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)
David Crane
People walk up Summit Road while visiting Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. In California, the National Weather Service said a series of winter storm systems will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after residents got a brief break from severe weather Sunday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
A local resident who declined to give his name walks to his home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Kenny Rybak, 31, shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Snow capped mountains surround the Santa Clarita Valley in Santa Clarita, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, after weekend storms. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)
David Crane
Claudia Booth tends to her horses as snow falls on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, near Colfax, Calif. Beleaguered Californians are being hit again by a new winter storm in the already snow-plastered state. Blizzard warnings blanketed the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, and forecasters warned travel was dangerous. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Hector Amezcua
A good Samaritan helps a driver remove snow from atop his vehicle along Sutton Way in Grass Valley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)
Elias Funez
A man pushes his BMX bike up the canyon at the Deukmejian Wilderness Park, a rugged 709-acre site in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, at the northernmost extremity of the City of Glendale, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. California was getting a brief break Sunday from a powerful weekend storm that left Los Angeles area rivers swollen to dangerous levels and brought snow to low-lying areas. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Carter Hickerson, 18, snowboards down a hill while visiting Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. In California, the National Weather Service said a series of winter storm systems will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after residents got a brief break from severe weather Sunday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Reid Kauzer, 4, plays with the snow while visiting Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. In California, the National Weather Service said a series of winter storm systems will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after residents got a brief break from severe weather Sunday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Angie Gourirand walks down the snow-covered steps of her home with groceries on a sled in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
People visit Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. In California, the National Weather Service said a series of winter storm systems will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after residents got a brief break from severe weather Sunday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their groceries on a sled in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Snow is piled up against the kitchen window of Jennifer Cobb's house in Lake Arrowhead on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in the San Bernardino Mountains of San Bernardino County, Calif. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (Jennifer Cobb via AP)
Jennifer Cobb
Snow blocks the kitchen doorway of Jennifer Cobb's house in Lake Arrowhead on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in the San Bernardino Mountains of San Bernardino County, Calif. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (Jennifer Cobb via AP)
Jennifer Cobb
Kevin Maze, top, and Donnie Smith remove snow from a structure in Running Springs , Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Snow is piled up along Highway 330 near Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
A car is partially shoveled out in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Eastbound Highway 50 requires chains on vehicles as snow falls in Pollock Pines, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Salgu Wissmath/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Salgu Wissmath
Trees are covered in snow along eastbound Highway 50 near Kyburz Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Salgu Wissmath/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Salgu Wissmath
Hayes Condon shovels snow in his driveway on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Colfax, Calif. Beleaguered Californians are being hit again by a new winter storm in the already snow-plastered state. Blizzard warnings blanketed the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, and forecasters warned travel was dangerous. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Hector Amezcua
Snow accumulates along Mill Street at South Auburn Street during snowfall in Grass Valley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)
Elias Funez
A vehicle attempts to drive along snow-covered Conaway Avenue in downtown Grass Valley, Calif., during a snowstorm, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)
Elias Funez
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.