RACINE — A winter storm closed offices and schools, damaged trees and caused widespread power outages for residents of southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday and Thursday.
Paul Pollan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Sullivan, said the powerful storm “ran the winter gamut” and included snow, sleet and ice.
Most of Racine County received between a half-inch and three-fourths of an inch of ice, according to the
National Weather Service. Power outages
A We Energies worker who declined to be identified replaces a downed power line on Gilson Street in Racine on Thursday morning. Power outages began Wednesday afternoon and were caused by ice build up on power lines and tree branches.
Alex Rodriguez
Power outages began Wednesday afternoon and were caused by ice accumulation on power lines and tree branches.
Racine was the county most impacted by outages.
About one-third of We Energies customers in Racine County
faced power outages. Of the 96,640 customers in the county, 31,601 did not have power as of Thursday morning.
A Spectrum service truck parks on 16th Street in Racine. A storm on Wednesday and Thursday caused power outages throughout the county, many as a result of fallen tree branches.
Alex Rodriguez
Crews worked to restore power throughout the day, but as of 2 p.m. Thursday, more than 31,000 We Energies customers in southeast Wisconsin remained without power.
Between Wednesday at 2 p.m. and Thursday at 11 a.m., We Energies had restored power to more than 40,000 customers, according to Amy Jahns, We Energies spokesperson.
More than 100 people are working for We Energies to help restore power.
A group of We Energies service trucks were on Gilson Street in Racine on Thursday morning. About one-third of We Energies customers in Racine County faced power outages as a result of an ice storm that began Wednesday.
Alex Rodriguez
“We have an army of crews and specialized workers,” Jahns said.
Jahns said restoring power is challenging for the workers because of the icy conditions in some locations.
Jahns estimated that 85% of We Energies customers would have power restored by end of day Thursday and more than 90% will have power by noon Friday.
People without power should notify We Energies.
“Don’t assume that we know that your power is out,” Jahns said.
Residents can notify the company by either using the We Energies app, going to
we-energies.com/OutageManagement/ or calling 800-662-4797.
If you come across downed power lines, do not touch them and stay at least 25 feet away from them.
Large, varied storm
The storm ended in southeast Wisconsin by late morning Thursday. It dumped a wide variety of precipitation on the state.
According to the
National Weather Service, Sheboygan received about a foot of snow, and parts of northern Wisconsin faced blizzard conditions. Milwaukee received about two inches of snow.
A map shows estimated snow totals in Wisconsin from a storm on Wednesday and Thursday.
Courtesy of the National Weather Service
Burlington received just under an inch of snow and about a half-inch of ice, while Racine and Kenosha saw ice and rain.
Southeastern Wisconsin received a “potpourri of precipitation,” Pollan said. “It was quite the event.”
A map shows estimated ice totals in Wisconsin from a storm on Wednesday and Thursday.
Courtesy of the National Weather Service
Schools affected
The Racine Unified School District canceled classes Thursday because of the storm, and five Racine Unified buildings had power outages.
The district did not hold virtual classes Thursday because of power outages to homes of many teachers and students. RUSD held virtual classes on Wednesday.
According to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communications and community engagement, power was restored to Olympia Brown Elementary in Caledonia on Thursday morning.
Power was estimated to be restored by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gifford K-8 School, Walden III Middle School and High School, Case High School and the RUSD Aquatic Center next to Case.
Warming shelters
For residents without power seeking a warming shelter, Racine County encouraged them to contact the shelter to make sure it had power.
Racine County warming shelter locations include:
Town of Norway Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake Walmart, 1901 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington Salvation Army, 1901 Washington Ave., Racine Target, 5300 Durand Ave., Racine Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Racine Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave., Racine Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., Racine Walmart Supercenter, 3049 Oakes Road, Sturtevant Malecki's Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., Racine Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St., Racine Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., Racine Waterford Public Library, 101 N River Road, Waterford
A winter storm and cold temperatures affect states across the U.S. Wyoming and the Dakotas have temperatures below zero and heavy snow and at the same time, the Midwest has snow, high winds and ice. A look at snow accumulation, blowing snow and slick road conditions in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Utah and more.
