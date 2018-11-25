Try 3 months for $3
Snow is expected to hit Southeastern Wisconsin on Sunday. 

RACINE — Winter storm Bruce is expected to hit the Racine area today. The storm, which has prompted blizzard warnings across the Great Plains is expected to dump several inches of snow on Southeastern Wisconsin as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 3 p.m. today to 9 a.m. Monday for Racine and Kenosha.

The NWS predicts heavy snow this afternoon and evening, with total accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, making for near-blizzard conditions due to high winds. Wind gusts out of the Northeast of 25 to 35 mph are likely, with possible gusts of up to 45 mph near Lake Michigan. The NWS cautioned that small shifts in the storm could lead to large variances in snow totals. 

The NWS advises that a winter storm warning means travel could be very hazardous or impossible, due to snow-covered roads. Heavy and patchy blowing snow could also significantly reduce visibility.

Snow is expected to continue overnight, with a 50 percent chance before noon on Monday. Blowing snow is likely Monday morning, with a Northwest wind of around 20 mph with possible gusts up to 40 mph. Monday's high will be around 30 degrees. 

