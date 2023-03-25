A springtime snowstorm slammed the Racine area Saturday with six or more inches of snow that canceled weekend events and caused traffic headaches.

“We’re just swamped,” said Sgt. Curt Beck of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, who estimated receiving 35 to 40 calls for stranded motorists or traffic crashes.

None of the incidents resulted in any reports of serious injuries.

The National Weather Service said snow could return Monday, although with temperatures expected to reach the 40s, it might end up being rain or a snow-rain mixture.

The weekend storm began overnight Friday and delivered 6.5 inches of accumulation in Racine by Saturday morning, with another three to five inches expected by afternoon.

Elsewhere in southeastern Wisconsin, snowfall totals were forecast as high as eight to 10 inches before the storm was expected to end around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Rebecca Hansen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the precipitation was heavier than a typical March storm, because of unusually high levels of moisture in the air.

“It is a little bit rare to see this much snow in one go,” Hansen said. “Things just set up just right.”

Other snowfall total readings Saturday morning included six inches in Union Grove, 6.5 inches in Wind Lake and 4.3 inches in North Bay.

While the NWS does not keep detailed notes on record-setting snowfall inch counts for the Racine area, Madison broke a 50-year-old record by recording 12.1 inches of snow Saturday as of 1 p.m., making it the biggest one-day snowfall for Madison ever in March.

Milwaukee recorded 8.7 inches, the most snow ever reported on March 25 in that city’s history.

“We do have snowstorms that can occur and even sometimes into April,” NWS meteorologist J.J. Wood said. “Given that we did set records, that is a lot of snow for late March. The amounts are a little on the high side, but it’s not unusual.”

The messy storm was enough to disrupt many weekend activities in and around Racine.

The Racine Public Library closed its doors and mobile libraries Saturday, and Racine Unified School District canceled a literacy awareness event at Mitchell School on Drexel Avenue.

The Village of Mount Pleasant declared a snow emergency continuing until midnight Sunday. That meant motorists faced parking restrictions aimed at allowing snowplow crews to keep streets cleared.

“The National Weather Service is predicting a significant snowfall during this period of time,” the village announced.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Racine County and a winter storm warning for areas farther north and west. A gale warning also was issued for Lake Michigan, with wind gusts predicted to reach up to 35 mph.

Racine Police Lt. Martin Pavilonis said city police officers were staying busy with snow-related traffic mishaps Saturday.

Pavilonis said he doubted that the winter storm — despite coming on the sixth day of spring — was unexpected for many people, considering that forecasters saw it coming well in advance.

“If it did catch people by surprise,” he said, “I guess I’d be surprised.”

