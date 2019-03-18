MADISON — The leprechauns were out Saturday and Sunday with a $146,000 Wisconsin Lottery Badger 5 jackpot win in Milwaukee County on St. Patrick’s Day and a $50,000 Powerball prize in Marathon County the evening prior.
A ticket purchased at Kwik Trip at 6300 S. 27th St. in Oak Creek matched all five Badger 5 numbers (11, 16, 21, 23, and 28) to win the $146,000 St. Patrick’s Day jackpot. The retailer will receive a $2,920 payout equal to two percent of the winning prize amount. Odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911.
The previous evening, a Powerball ticket sold at Krist Food Mart in Wausau matched four-of-five numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing. The retail location will receive a $1,000 payout. Odds of winning are 1:913,129.18.
Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize in person at the Lottery’s Madison office.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot of $495, eighth-highest all-time, rolled over and still is yet to be won in 2019. The next drawing is Wednesday.
