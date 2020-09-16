Winning $119 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Spring Street Kwik Twip

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A lucky winner hit a multi mega jackpot at a Mount Pleasant convenience store, Wisconsin Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

A winning Mega Millions ticket for an estimated $119 Million ($94.6 Million cash payout) was sold at the Kwik Trip at 4924 Spring St. in Mount Pleasant for the Tuesday drawing in the multi-state lottery, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Lottery.

Kwik Trip will receive a $100,000 incentive for selling the ticket. The winning numbers are: 25, 28, 38, 59, 62 and the Mega Ball number 22.

The win is Wisconsin’s first Mega Millions jackpot since Wisconsin debuted the game in 2010, lottery officials said. It is the fifth Mega Millions jackpot won this year.

“We are so excited to celebrate our first Mega Millions jackpot winner in the State of Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin in the release. “We very much look forward to meeting the winning ticket-holder. Also, a big congratulations to Kwik Trip for selling this lucky ticket."