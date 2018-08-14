MADISON — Here is a wrap—up of key statewide and regional races in Tuesday’s primary election. Results were incomplete and unofficial at press time, but X notes who the Associated Press was projecting as winners
Lieutenant governor
Former state Rep. Mandela Barnes businessman was projected to beat Sheboygan resident Kurt Kober in the Democratic primary. Barnes will go on to face incumbent Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Nov. 6 general election.
2,390 of 3,641 precincts — 66 percent
x—Mandela Barnes 254,026 — 70 percent
Kurt Kober 109,423 — 30 percent
Secretary of state
Longtime incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette defeated Madison Alderman Arvina Martin in the Democratic primary. On the Republican side, business owner Jay Schroeder of Clintonville, who works in real estate and stock market investing, beat U.S. Air Force veteran Spencer Zimmerman of McFarland, the owner of a transportation company.
Secretary of State Dem — Primary
2,386 of 3,641 precincts — 66 percent
x—Doug La Follette (i) 241,307 — 65 percent
Arvina Martin 130,582 — 35 percent
Secretary of State GOP — Primary
2,423 of 3,641 precincts — 67 percent
x—Jay Schroeder 182,576 — 71 percent
Spencer Zimmerman 72,795 — 29 percent
State treasurer
State Treasurer Matt Adamcyk decided not to run for re-election, which created an opening. On the Democratic side, social—impact venture capitalist Sarah Godlewski of Eau Claire beat former state Treasurer Dawn Marie Sass of Belleville and business owner and Madison resident Cynthia Kaump. In the Republican primary, former bank executive Travis Hartwig of Oak Creek defeated Jill Millies, a florist from Big Bend.
Treasurer Dem — Primary
2,305 of 3,641 precincts — 63 percent
Sarah Godlewski 145,777 — 44 percent
Dawn Sass 104,789 — 32 percent
Cynthia Kaump 80,446 — 24 percent
Treasurer GOP — Primary
2,406 of 3,641 precincts — 66 percent
Travis Hartwig 186,871 — 72 percent
Jill Millies 71,080 — 28 percent
U.S. House of Representatives
In other Wisconsin congressional races:
- 3rd District: In this Milwaukee district, seven-term Democratic incumbent Gwen Moore beat Gary George, a former state senator who was convicted of a
- felony in a kickback scheme in 2004 and ran unsuccessfully against Moore in 2014 and 2016. Moore is a Racine native. On the Republican side, deliveryman Tim Rogers beat Cindy Werner, a U.S. Army veteran who moved to Milwaukee 18 months ago from Texas.
- 5th
- District: In the suburban Milwaukee district, Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, the second-longest serving member of the House first elected in 1978, defeated pediatrician Jennifer Vipond in his first primary in a decade. Sensenbrenner will face Democrat Tom Palzewicz in the general election.
- 7th District: In this northern Wisconsin district, Democrats Margaret Engebretson, an attorney, and Brian Ewert, a doctor, were battling for a chance to take on Republican Rep. Sean Duffy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.