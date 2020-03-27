Window bear hunt, chalk art connects neighbors during coronavirus

RACINE COUNTY — Even though Kristi Yocco’s five children are home-schooled and their routine hasn’t changed much because of coronavirus closings, one thing was missing.
The children in their Caledonia neighborhood weren’t getting opportunities to play together anymore.
The neighborhood has about 25 houses in a circular formation. There are about 20 children under the age of 12 living within it, Yocco said.
“We are a neighborhood that is more than just a wave at each other when we meet at the mailbox. We walk together, talk together, have barbecues together. Our kids all play together.”
Instead, now children have an outside treasure hunt to partake in during these times of social distancing and staying inside.
The neighborhood — which runs along Candlelight Drive, Hearthside Lane and Briarwood Lane — has bears in the majority of homes’ front windows. Teddy bears that kids can go out and find on walks.
This neighborhood isn’t the only one in the county getting creative. With children cooped up in the house, parents are finding various ways to keep their children connected to others while maintaining social distancing.
Nicole Czosnek of Racine said she and her two 7-year-olds, Kya and Zaden, noticed more people were taking walks. They got out some sidewalk chalk and started drawing pictures and writing uplifting messages for their neighbors to see.
“We decided to brighten people’s days,” said Zaden. “We made a lot of people have their smiles.”
The two have filled the sidewalk by their grandparent’s house and are well on their way to filling the sidewalk outside their Racine home as well.
Going on a bear hunt
Yocco started a Facebook group for the neighborhood several days ago. The idea was to connect and share resources with one another. The neighborhood was already tight-knit, Yocco said.
Yocco saw a friend post on Facebook about a bear hunt, where neighbors put teddy bears in their windows. Children around the area walk by and count how many bears they can find. This activity was inspired by the 1989 children’s picture book, “Going on a Bear Hunt,” written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury.
While Yocco’s children, ages 12, 10, 8, 6 and 4, haven’t read the book, they know the song associated with it.
Yocco shared the Facebook post within the neighborhood group and the activity took off. The Facebook group kept people connected, and it gave the kids the opportunity to wave at their friends inside, from outside.
However, even families without kids joined in the fun.
The first day the activity commenced, there were eight bears in the morning. By the end of the day there were almost 30 bears.
There have been some interesting displays of the bears, such as having a bear in every one of the windows of a house, a patriotic-themed bear or slightly hiding the bear, making the find a little more challenging. One of the homes has a giant teddy bear cutout in two side windows and another has a teddy bear outside, sitting on a bench on the porch.
“It was just a nice way to get together, to feel connected in some way,” Yocco said. “We’re hoping to be able to continue that.”
She said other ideas the neighborhood might try include putting a rainbow in your window or sidewalk chalk messages on the driveway of hearts or encouraging words.
“I hear a lot of people talking about how great social media has become, being able to connect with other people, people that you haven’t talked to in a while,” she said. “Now we have time and the ability to connect.”
