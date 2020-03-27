Window bear hunt, chalk art connects neighbors during coronavirus

RACINE COUNTY — Even though Kristi Yocco’s five children are home-schooled and their routine hasn’t changed much because of coronavirus closings, one thing was missing.

The children in their Caledonia neighborhood weren’t getting opportunities to play together anymore.

The neighborhood has about 25 houses in a circular formation. There are about 20 children under the age of 12 living within it, Yocco said.

“We are a neighborhood that is more than just a wave at each other when we meet at the mailbox. We walk together, talk together, have barbecues together. Our kids all play together.”

Instead, now children have an outside treasure hunt to partake in during these times of social distancing and staying inside.

The neighborhood — which runs along Candlelight Drive, Hearthside Lane and Briarwood Lane — has bears in the majority of homes’ front windows. Teddy bears that kids can go out and find on walks.

This neighborhood isn’t the only one in the county getting creative. With children cooped up in the house, parents are finding various ways to keep their children connected to others while maintaining social distancing.