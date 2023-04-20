WIND POINT — The top administrative seat for the Village of Wind Point is again set to be vacant, after having been vacant about a year ago.

Brian Graziano is leaving his post as village administrator, clerk and treasurer after holding the position for about 13 months.

Graziano began working with the village on March 28, 2022 and his last day is set to be April 30.

He said in an emailed statement that he is leaving to “pursue other opportunities.”

“The village will be in good hands with our great staff while a new administrator search is conducted,” he wrote.

He did not respond to follow up questions asking what the other opportunities are and why he’s leaving the village after only a year.

The administrator before Graziano, Casey Griffiths, held the post for almost three years before becoming the first-ever city administrator for the City of Cudahy in Milwaukee County.

Before Griffiths, Mike Hawes held the Wind Point position for more than five years.

The Village Board approved Graziano’s resignation at its April 13 meeting, which Graziano did not attend. The board met in a closed session before approval in open session.

Outgoing Village President Susan Sanabria said her only comment about the situation is: “The board has accepted his resignation and he’s moving on.”

Graziano, 38, grew up in Greenfield, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and received a master’s in public administration from Southeast Missouri State University.

Before coming to Wind Point, Graziano served more than three years as town administrator for the Town of Burlington. Before that, he worked as administrative deputy for the Racine County Clerk of Courts for three years.

