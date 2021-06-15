Wind Point to withdraw from city's health department, join restructuring county department

The village will no longer be in the business of public health, Gesner said. It would be through the county and the county supervisor. County Supervisor Kelly Kruse represents District 10, which includes Wind Point.

“You pay probably the least of any municipality in the state for public health services,” Gesner said. “So the average public health department is $14 per capita, and what you have, the amount of levies that you’re currently paying, you would have a very low amount of levy.”

Gesner said she can’t speak to future costs and if the levy transfer would be high or not.

“We don’t know the future risks involved, unfortunately, with regards to the cost. So this is speculative in nature in terms of what the costs would potentially be,” Village Administrator and Clerk-Treasurer Casey Griffiths said.

Village Trustee Donald Gloo said that especially during the pandemic, he saw some differing policies between CRCHD and the city health departments, such as mask mandates and closure of schools — which the city enforced and CRCHD did not.