WIND POINT — Almost two years after the closing date for the western side of the Deepwood Drive property, a decision may soon be coming regarding the eastern side.

While two Deepwood Estate homes have popped up on the four lots of the western portion of 4403 N. Main St., a formerly wooded property, there has still not been a determination on the use of the eastern portion, known as Outlot 1.

Wind Point village staff is working on a request for proposal document, which may be sent out as soon as next month.

The Wind Point Village Board in February directed Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Brian Graziano to prepare a RFP document, asking for pitches for future use of the eastern 3.448 acres.

A RFP was drafted, and at the March 9 meeting, the board directed the RFP be changed to include language that is more inclusive of non-development proposals.

The RFP was sent to the Personnel, Finance and Insurance Committee for some final edits and updates.

Village Board Trustee Donald Gloo, who is also on the PFIC, said his main concern was the RFP wording was geared toward developing the property.

“I want to make sure that, based on the history of the property, based on some of the implicit commitment we made to the neighbors … we want to make sure that we’re attracting a wide variety of possible outcomes here,” Gloo said. “Development may or may not be one of them.”

“I think that’s certainly worthy, Don. I like that approach of really opening up a broad invitation to the community,” Trustee Brian Biernat said.

Biernat added that whatever the disposition of the property is, he thinks the value of the property should contribute to the tax base of the village. Otherwise, tax exempt parties should have payment in lieu of taxes.

The PFIC met March 20 to edit and discuss, and it may convene for a second meeting before the RFP again goes before the Village Board, potentially at its next meeting April 13. However, a second PFIC meeting for this purpose has not yet been scheduled.

After the RFP goes out, any proposals received are slated to be discussed at a community meeting, and any decision regarding the property will be made at public meetings, dates yet to be determined.

“We have these meetings to get ideas and get a feel for what residents want to see and what they’re adamantly against,” Graziano said. “It’s been a hot topic for the last couple of years. There was a lot of history there before I started.”

Site history

The village purchased the 4403 N. Main St. property for $110,000 in 2017 and the closing date on the five-acre western side was in July 2021 for KEW Investments (an LLC owned by Wolf Korndoerfer of Korndoerfer Homes).

Wolf Korndoerfer did not respond to request for comment about whether he might consider proposing to develop Outlot 1 after the RFP goes out.

Village officials have long said that building on the property would increase the overall village’s assessed value, provide property tax revenue, help keep the government in pace with inflation and pay for village services.

Officials have said that there is no other way the village could raise the tax levy to account for lost tax revenue, except by adding new construction.

The total property taxes to be generated for the four homes over 60 years is about $540,000 or $550,000.

A Deepwood Preservation Committee was founded to support conservation of the property, but its Wind Point resident founder Kate Maurer has since moved to Delafield in Waukesha County to switch her son to a different school.

Maurer said she had to remove herself from the Deepwood situation when she moved.

“I can’t even drive down Deepwood Drive,” she said. “It just is so sad to me to hear that the village still has their priorities the way that they are … The way the world is right now, I don’t think we need more development. We need more nature.”

Deepwood affiliates have additionally said the wildlife destruction is not a good plan for generating revenue and 4403 N. Main St. is not the right spot for new development.

“I wish that there was something that I could do, but I feel like when I was involved in trying to save that woodland, I feel like I really tapped every resource,” Maurer said. “And a lot of people went to bat. I hope that people will still keep fighting to preserve that woodland.”

