Wind Point to repair shoreline; village trustee resigns

The village is going to put off its planned lighthouse grounds renovation project, which was discussed earlier this year. The funds saved for that project will be reallocated for this shoreline revetment project.

“This is certainly something that we need to do and as an emergency,” Griffiths said. “We’re worried that certain buildings on the lighthouse grounds would be impacted negatively if we didn’t do this work. We have the need and we have a contractor who’s willing to help us out with it and is being very generous.”

Trustee resigns

Wind Point Village Trustee Charles Manning announced his resignation and the Village Board accepted it at the May 14 meeting.

The board approved filling the vacancy through appointment. Any village resident who is 18 years of age or older and a U.S. citizen can submit a letter of interest and statement of qualifications to Griffiths. The deadline to submit is June 25.

The Village Board is scheduled to conduct interviews at its regular meeting on July 9.

The candidate that is chosen would fill Manning’s spot until the end of his term, which is April 2021.