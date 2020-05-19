Wind Point to repair shoreline; village trustee resigns

WIND POINT — The Wind Point Village Board is taking action to repair shoreline damaged from erosion.
The board, at its May 14 meeting, approved shoreline protection work at the lighthouse grounds. The work, done by Vassh Excavating & Grading Inc., should begin in early June and should be completed in July.
Vassh approached the village about revetment and shoreline protection work. The contractor, based in Caledonia, worked with the village in 2017 on a beach restoration project, but because of the high lake water levels and erosion, most of that work has disappeared.
“That’s just nature, that’s the lake,” said Wind Point Village Administrator Casey Griffiths. “It’s nobody’s fault.”
Griffiths anticipates lake levels to be even higher by the end of the summer. Erosion is causing major problems along the lakeshore from Milwaukee County to Kenosha County and elsewhere. Nearby impacted communities include Racine, Mount Pleasant, Somers and Kenosha.
The work approved last week would particularly be on the south side, but other areas on the grounds are going to be worked on as well, Griffiths said. Large rocks will be placed along existing rocks to help with shoreline protection.
Vassh is volunteering labor and equipment; the village is responsible for paying for materials, costing about $40,000. This saves the village about 50 to 60% of what total costs would be normally for this type of project.
The village is going to put off its planned lighthouse grounds renovation project, which was discussed earlier this year. The funds saved for that project will be reallocated for this shoreline revetment project.
“This is certainly something that we need to do and as an emergency,” Griffiths said. “We’re worried that certain buildings on the lighthouse grounds would be impacted negatively if we didn’t do this work. We have the need and we have a contractor who’s willing to help us out with it and is being very generous.”
Trustee resigns
Wind Point Village Trustee Charles Manning announced his resignation and the Village Board accepted it at the May 14 meeting.
The board approved filling the vacancy through appointment. Any village resident who is 18 years of age or older and a U.S. citizen can submit a letter of interest and statement of qualifications to Griffiths. The deadline to submit is June 25.
The Village Board is scheduled to conduct interviews at its regular meeting on July 9.
The candidate that is chosen would fill Manning’s spot until the end of his term, which is April 2021.
Manning was first elected to the Village Board in 2017 and was re-elected for a second term in 2019. He was the chairman of the Lighthouse Committee, a member of the Building and Zoning Committee and a member of the Board of Health and the Board of Review.
His resignation letter, dated May 4, stated one sentence only: “This letter serves as notice of my intention to resign, effective immediately.”
Manning told The Journal Times he did not want to disclose the exact reason for his resignation, however he did say, “I just think I’m not particularly suited to participate in municipal governance.”
Griffiths said the village government was a little shocked to hear Manning was leaving. However, Griffiths respects Manning’s decision and hopes he enjoyed his time on the board.
“We’re going to miss him, but we’re excited to move forward too,” Griffiths said. “Being an elected official takes time and effort with regards to doing the work and often times it can be a little bit stressful here and there, so I fully understand. If you’re working full time, it takes a toll on your personal life sometimes.”
