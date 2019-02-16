WIND POINT — A small strip of land in Wind Point is continuing to cause problems.
The village used eminent domain proceedings to acquire part of a small strip of land from SC Johnson, but Wind Meadows Corp., a condominium association, has filed a lawsuit to prevent the village from acquiring the rest of the strip.
For almost two years, Wind Point has attempted to acquire the strip and last summer the village said it was resorting to using eminent domain, the process in which a municipality acquires private land at fair market value for public use.
The suit, filed Jan. 16 in Racine County Circuit Court, asserts that the village’s use of eminent domain against Wind Meadows is unconstitutional.
The 2-foot-wide land strip runs the entire length of the south and west sides of Deepwood Drive surrounding 4403 N. Main St., the 5-acre village-owned property that is one of the village’s last mostly undeveloped parcels. The strip is divided into four parts, one of which is owned by Wind Meadows; the other three were owned by the Johnson Wax Development Corp.
SCJ accepted a jurisdictional offer of $5,400 for the Johnson Wax Development Corp.'s portions of the site, said Kelly Semrau, senior vice president of global corporate affairs for SCJ.
In the eminent domain process, a jurisdictional offer is issued when negotiations fail between the acquiring authority and the landowner. The landowner must then accept the offer, dispute the amount of money offered or take legal action.
The documents of transfer for SCJ's portion of the strip are not yet filed with the county register of deeds and the transfer has not gone through yet.
SCJ has no plans for any further legal action against Wind Point, Semrau said.
“The matter between us and Wind Point is closed,” Semrau said.
Strip prevents development
Wind Point on Dec. 21 issued Wind Meadows a jurisdictional offer of $9,100 for the corporation’s portion of the strip, according to a document included in the lawsuit. The suit asks for “an order declaring the Jurisdictional Offer, and all actions taken pursuant thereto, null and void” and a judgment that Wind Point cannot declare any part of the property condemned.
The strip prevents development of 4403 N. Main St. because it would block driveway access to Deepwood Drive for any possible development. The village has long contended the purpose of acquiring the strip is for road improvements, but Village President Susan Sanabria wrote in a May 8, 2017, email to Wind Meadows President Robert Randleman that acquiring the strip “could lead to a project that would generate considerable property tax revenue each and every year.”
Wind Meadows alleges, based on that email, that the land is being taken to facilitate possible development, not for public use as required for eminent domain.
In a complaint response filed in court on Feb. 6, the village denied allegations that the strip is being taken to facilitate development. Wind Point's defense attorney in the lawsuit, Joe Wirth of Milwaukee-based firm Piper, Schmidt and Wirth, reiterated the defense in a Tuesday email.
"The Village Board denies that the eminent domain condemnation of the small strip of land that will permit the improvement of a village road was either improperly performed or the product of any non-public motive," Wirth said. "Village representatives have consistently given serious consideration to the concerns of Wind Meadows, and to the best interests of the Village of Wind Point as a whole. With respect to that balance, the Village Board continues to evaluate appropriate action both within the community and in the defense against the claims in the lawsuit."
Spite strips outlawed
The strip itself is a type of land commonly referred to as “spite strips,” or small land parcels that can entirely block development. They are illegal and commonly accepted as poor planning practice, but the Deepwood Drive strip was grandfathered in because it existed before the county outlawed spite strips.
Tom Devine, Wind Meadows’ attorney, said he did not want to speculate about whether he thought Wind Point would use spite strips’ illegality as a defense for acquiring the strip.
“It is there, so that’s the state of affairs,” Devine said. “It exists; it belongs to us. We don’t want to sell it.”
It is unclear what impact SCJ accepting its offer has on the village's course of action. Sanabria declined to comment because of the ongoing litigation.
The Village Board during its Thursday evening meeting went into closed session "regarding the possible acquisition of a narrow strip of land located adjacent to the property known as 4403 Main Street," but no public action was taken.
