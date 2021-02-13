Wind Point struggles to find middle ground between wildlife preservation and development

WIND POINT — The Wind Point Village Board finalized the separating of a three-acre lot from an original five acres of property near Deepwood Drive.
The five-acre plot at 4403 N. Main St. is an area that has been causing problems between some community members, who want to preserve the trees and wildlife on the undeveloped lot, and village officials, a majority of whom have continuously supported development on the lot. The community members in favor of preservation have identified themselves as Deepwood Preservation Committee members or supporters.
Trustees Brian Biernat, Janet Bernberg, Donald Gloo, Casey Jones and President Susan Sanabria voted in favor of finalizing an amended purchase and sale agreement between KEW Investments and the village at the board meeting Thursday. Trustee Jay Hammes voted in opposition during the virtually-held meeting.
In the revised purchase and sale agreement, the 3-acre “outlot” (known as outlot one) is separated from the two acres that are to be developed into four single family home lots.
The Village of Wind Point and KEW Investments, also known as Korndoerfer Homes, already entered a sale and purchase agreement in September for 4403 N. Main St. The purchase price was originally set at $200,000, but has since been amended to $100,000 because the space purchased has shrunk. The village is set to retain ownership of the three-acre outlot one.
A plat map is next on the timeline that will need to be approved prior to development, starting with the Plan Commission.
The closing date of the three acres on the western portion of the land is set for March 11. Korndoerfer asked for a modified contingency date of April 10 for the two acres on the eastern end, and a closing date of April 16.
Seeking balance
Trustee Janet Bernberg said there are people who disagree with the Deepwood Preservation Committee who are too afraid to speak up because they have to live with these people, their neighbors.
“Other people want to live here, and it’s a great community, so why not?” Bernberg said.
Village Trustee Jay Hammes said that as a public servant, the board should serve the public.
“We try to keep the public safe, and we try to listen to them,” Hammes said. “I have talked to many family members and friends — 30, 40 people — to get their opinion on the development of this property. I haven’t had anybody that’s interested in the development.”
He recognized that there are people out there who support the development, he just hasn’t spoken with them. He also recognized the petition presented to the board last March that garnered 426 signatures against the development. But he said it was the wrong time to do it because a lot of Wind Point residents travel south for the winter.
“Well, there’s 1,776 residents, I think, approximately, so that equates to about 1,300 adults in the village. There’s around 900 people that I don’t know how they stand. I don’t know their position. And that’s disturbing,” he said. “I wish we had some type of a nonbinding, transparent referendum vote to know exactly where our village citizens sit on this property. … Not knowing this documented evidence, I’m going to abstain to the vote.”
Village Trustee Donald Gloo said the revised purchase and sale agreement is a compromise on both sides, and a better agreement than the one in September.
Village President Susan Sanabria said the village has been trying to find a compromise between development and preservation, but the village has been “hammered for it every step of the way.”
She said residents have to be concerned about increasing taxes. In 2021, the village’s allowable property tax increase is $1,600. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on state revenue is unknown, she said.
“You’re trying to balance all these things,” she said. “We’ve tried, I think, very hard. We’ve come a long way. And there’s been no appreciation for movement in the direction of the Deepwood group. Not at all.”
Citizen comment
Wind Point resident Kathy Gueldenzopf asked during the citizen comment portion of the meeting what the village plans on doing to generate revenue aside from pursuing new construction.
“If there’s the Wind Point School property, and 4403, that’s it for the properties. So what are the other possibilities?”
Kate Maurer, founder of the Deepwood Preservation Committee, asked what the village currently has as the land management plan for 4403 N. Main St.
“Since my husband Joe and I didn’t pass the test for what you all would like to see as land owners of Outlot 1 … say that we want to make another offer for Outlot 1? What are the requirements for a land management plan for parties that are interested in purchasing Outlot 1?”
