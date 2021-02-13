Wind Point struggles to find middle ground between wildlife preservation and development

A plat map is next on the timeline that will need to be approved prior to development, starting with the Plan Commission.

The closing date of the three acres on the western portion of the land is set for March 11. Korndoerfer asked for a modified contingency date of April 10 for the two acres on the eastern end, and a closing date of April 16.

Seeking balance

Trustee Janet Bernberg said there are people who disagree with the Deepwood Preservation Committee who are too afraid to speak up because they have to live with these people, their neighbors.

“Other people want to live here, and it’s a great community, so why not?” Bernberg said.

Village Trustee Jay Hammes said that as a public servant, the board should serve the public.

“We try to keep the public safe, and we try to listen to them,” Hammes said. “I have talked to many family members and friends — 30, 40 people — to get their opinion on the development of this property. I haven’t had anybody that’s interested in the development.”