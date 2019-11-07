Wind Point's police chief to retire; village to search for new part-time chief

WIND POINT — The chief of one of Racine County’s smallest police department is going to retire at the end of the year.

Wind Point Police Chief David Rossman’s last day is scheduled for Dec. 31, according to Village Administrator Casey Griffiths. On Wednesday, the Wind Point Personnel, Finance and Insurance Committee met to discuss the next steps for replacing Rossman.

That committee’s recommendations are expected to go before the Village Board on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The Wind Point Police Department only has nine part-time officers, including the chief. They patrol both Wind Point (population 1,689) and North Bay (population 234) at the northern tip of the City of Racine.

The Wind Point Police Department is supported by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, with extra help coming from the Racine and Caledonia police departments when called upon.