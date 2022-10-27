Wind Point’s former Hollow’s Way has a new offshoot: Deadwood Cemetery in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Those looking for certain decorations from Wind Point resident Nick Comande’s now-retired Halloween display, Hollow’s Way, will need to head over to Mount Pleasant instead.

Comande passed down the torch — and some of his décor — to his first cousin-twice removed, Brayden LoPiccolo, after last year’s holiday was Hollow’s Way’s 50th and final year.

LoPiccolo, 19, has been working since July on creating an impressive display at his house, 6028 Deerfield Road. He updated some of Comande’s items as well as added his own.

He calls his display Deadwood Cemetery.

His display has its own Instagram page, @deadwoodcemetery, with a following of more than 1,000, has a page on online “spooky entertainment guide” Haunted Wisconsin and can be located on the smartphone application FrightMaps.

People from as far as Illinois have driven to Deadwood Cemetery to take pictures. Most drivers going through the neighborhood hit their brakes as soon as they see the décor, LoPiccolo said.

“It’s really special to see,” he said. “It makes it all worth it for me.”

“I’m glad Brayden’s got it. I’m glad he’s got the passion. He’s got a nice cemetery,” Comande said.

Halloween is his life

LoPiccolo said he’s been putting up decorations at his house for the past seven years, but “nothing to the extremes of this.”

“Halloween is pretty much my life,” he said. “As a kid, I just really liked going to houses and seeing stuff like this. It became a yearly tradition for me and my folks, and I kind of want to do that for other people as well. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t doing this for myself as well, but, seeing reactions of people is pretty cool.”

It took about a full week to put everything up; LoPiccolo installed everything in the middle of this month. He plans to have it standing until Nov. 1.

Comande kept a lot of his decorations for sentimental value, but passed down tombstones, fencing around the cemetery and a coffin.

Comande said he allowed LoPiccolo to do what he wanted with the decades-old decorations. He said he’d rather give the items to someone he knew instead of giving them to a total stranger, and he wanted to help someone who had the same Halloween passion that he did.

“This way, parts of Hollow’s Way will live on and be kept in the family,” Comande said. “I’m glad Brayden’s carrying it on, and I’m glad I was able to help him with his Halloween passion.”

LoPiccolo redesigned, repainted and weatherproofed the passed-down tombstones, making them to be stronger and made to sit out for more than just one night. He additionally created some of his own tombstones and bought some new plastic ones.

The 2021 Case High School graduate thought up the name, Deadwood Cemetery, with the help from his parents because the family visited Deadwood, South Dakota, last year.

Comande’s decorations were homemade and have always been family friendly, with no blood, guts or gore, but LoPiccolo’s does not shy away. He’s set up a statue from “The Exorcist,” a head from Leatherface, faux ripped off fingers, a bloody machete from Jason Voorhees from the “Friday the 13th” series and more.

“Everyone’s got a different taste on Halloween,” Comande said. “I thought (Deadwood Cemetery) looked nice. Not everyone can have the same taste as me. Everyone branches out in the direction they want to go.”

LoPiccolo’s goal was to make his display “super detailed” and realistic. One example is the way he added hot glue “wax drips” down the store-bought candles he has standing next to some of the tombstones, to make the candles look used. He also researched what dates and years the characters on the tombstones were born and died.

His garage is covered with his own faux-stone headstones for a makeshift mausoleum.

“I wanted to pay homage to people who played pretty important roles in horror history and different horror icons, and just people I like in general,” LoPiccolo said.

Comande noted his relative added aspects he never would’ve thought of, such as a headstone for Edgar Allen Poe. He called that “a nice touch.”

‘It’s pretty exciting’

Comande’s display would typically be put up two days before Halloween. He would stay awake, watching over it Halloween night.

But LoPiccolo has been closely watching his display each night since it was complete — Oct. 15. He isn’t in school or working — his full time “job” is babysitting it from 7 p.m. to sunrise the next morning.

During those hours, he listens to 1980s classic rock in his car, keeping a careful eye out to make sure passersby don’t steal or deface items.

“Christmas is one thing. Everyone has their lights. But it’s rare you see Halloween stuff, especially to this level. And when you do, it’s really cool and you make it a tradition,” he said.

LoPiccolo and his parents are planning a group costume; they have a coordinated theme every year. He’s encouraging locals to visit the display Oct. 31 and stop by for candy during trick-or-treat hours. He said the family plans to be out until 10 p.m., playing music and having the display turned on.

“It’s a really special night on Halloween. It’s pretty exciting over here,” he said.

With a special donation stone perched at the end of his driveway, Comande collected money from onlookers each year to donate to charities such as the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and American Diabetes Association. He raised a total of more than $3,100 over the 22 years he used the donation stone.

Comande left LoPiccolo with the stone, hoping he would draw a big enough crowd over a longer period of time to raise money for a cause. But the teenager said he doesn’t feel comfortable collecting money just yet.

“I’m glad he’s enjoying it. Fifty years is still a ways off,” Comande joked.

Comande’s said his own display, at 2 Maplewood Court, Wind Point, is really “scaled down” this year. It includes tombstones from the “Universal Monsters,” a pumpkin patch, giant spider web, hanging skeletons and will have a fog machine. He doesn’t plan to put up much other than that.