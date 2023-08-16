WIND POINT — Village residents who say they have been antagonized by wild turkeys may soon have some relief.
The Wind Point Village Board unanimously voted on Aug. 11 to submit a permit application to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for trapping and relocating the wild turkeys.
Wind Point residents have reported being chased, attacked and followed by the wild birds. Many residents blamed the birds staying in the area on neighbors who were reportedly feeding the turkeys.
In June, the Village Board drafted an ordinance and wrote a letter to residents that prohibited feeding the wildlife and urging residents to stop the practice, in hopes that the turkeys would leave residents alone.
“We recognize that in a perfect world the feeding would have stopped but it has not,” Village Trustee Herb Beighley said. “But the permit will be issued based on that reality and because of the need of getting relief for the residents.”
People are also reading…
Trapping and relocation services will be contracted out to the United States Department of Agriculture and will begin sometime in September. Once trapped, someone from the USDA will come get the turkey and relocate it to a wildlife site on state property about 20 miles from the village.
Residents will be able to sign a form and permit if they want to give permission to place a trap on their property.
Village Trustee Rob Loppnow said while he loves seeing the wildlife, feeding the animals could cause a long-term problem.
“We’re not running zoos here,” Loppnow said. “None of us want problems. None of us want to bring something into our area that will cause our neighbors harm or our animals harm.”
5 veggie-based recipes to try this week
This week's recipe roundup makes use of seasonal produce in a variety of ways. Think chopped salads, zoodles, bruschetta and more.
Five-spice powder gives a pungent, aromatic flavor to stir-fried vegetables. The powder is a mixture of five ground spices usually consisting of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. It adds the exciting flavors of Chinese cuisine to this simple vegetarian dinner.
As the outdoor heat continues, what could be better than these garlic-scented toasts topped with ripe, sweet tomatoes and creamy mozzarella cheese? I know, a drizzle of pesto. So good and Seriously Simple.
You’ll end up with more peanut sauce than you need in this zucchini noodle recipe, and that’s a good thing! It makes a great dip or stir-fry sauce.
Panzanella feels like an ode to summer. The classic Tuscan salad was originally created to use up stale bread, because why would you want to throw away leftover bread when you can make something delicious?
The watery tomatoes and cucumbers available in most American supermarkets can be too bland for making delicious Mediterranean-style chopped salads. But this trick coaxes out flavor.
What's summer without an ice cream sandwich? You can of course buy store-bought ice cream sandwiches. But AP food writer Katie Workman says homemade is easy and fun and lets you customize your ice cream sandwiches any which way.