WIND POINT — Village residents who say they have been antagonized by wild turkeys may soon have some relief.

The Wind Point Village Board unanimously voted on Aug. 11 to submit a permit application to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for trapping and relocating the wild turkeys.

Wind Point residents have reported being chased, attacked and followed by the wild birds. Many residents blamed the birds staying in the area on neighbors who were reportedly feeding the turkeys.

In June, the Village Board drafted an ordinance and wrote a letter to residents that prohibited feeding the wildlife and urging residents to stop the practice, in hopes that the turkeys would leave residents alone.

“We recognize that in a perfect world the feeding would have stopped but it has not,” Village Trustee Herb Beighley said. “But the permit will be issued based on that reality and because of the need of getting relief for the residents.”

Trapping and relocation services will be contracted out to the United States Department of Agriculture and will begin sometime in September. Once trapped, someone from the USDA will come get the turkey and relocate it to a wildlife site on state property about 20 miles from the village.

Residents will be able to sign a form and permit if they want to give permission to place a trap on their property.

Village Trustee Rob Loppnow said while he loves seeing the wildlife, feeding the animals could cause a long-term problem.

“We’re not running zoos here,” Loppnow said. “None of us want problems. None of us want to bring something into our area that will cause our neighbors harm or our animals harm.”