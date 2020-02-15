Wind Point residents shaken by potential land development

WIND POINT — Some residents of Wind Point are not happy with a potential destruction of a plot of trees and loss of wildlife along a wooded stretch of roadway in the village.
Per a proposal in January by the village, the north side of a 5-acre property on Deepwood Drive may be converted from an undeveloped lot to a multiple-family residence district, which would allow construction of a higher density of duplexes or single-family homes in clusters or groups.
“The wildlife that would be displaced would change Wind Point forever,” said Mary Leonard, a 10-year resident of the village during Thursday’s Village Board meeting at the Village Hall. “I strongly believe that if that is torn down and filled with condos, that Wind Point will be just another community.”
Leonard described the plot on Deepwood Drive as precious to the community. She said the development of the land could lead to a decrease in property values of the community.
The property located at 4403 Main St. is was purchased by the village in July 2017.
Village officials are seeking proposals for the purchase and development of the property. The first review of proposals is anticipated to begin in March.
Because the motion to address citizen comments was not on Thursday’s published board agenda, trustees listened but could not respond to concerns.
John Polodna lives about a half-block from the Deepwood property. He is concerned that the natural beauty of the neighborhood would be lost if development takes place.
“There are very, very few places of natural beauty that are left,” he said. “There aren’t very many lots like the Deepwood lot.”
Polodna said people have told him that a drive down the road reminds them of being up north.
In addition, Polodna used to live at a property where a denser housing development was installed next to it, and he used to have to pick up all the debris that blew over to his yard.
“I know that wouldn’t be your intention,” he said, addressing the board. “It wouldn’t be anybody’s intention, but that’s one of the things that happens.”
Kate Maurer of Wind Point has organized a Deepwood Preservation Committee. She said a lot of the residents were drawn to Wind Point because of its natural ambiance. Maurer and her husband moved to Wind Point at the end of last summer because they liked Deepwood Drive. She used to live in a small house near the Racine Zoo and her property didn’t have any trees.
In her neighborhood now, she appreciates listening to the birds and owls and seeing the deer.
“I don’t know where the wildlife will go if that five acres is gone,” Maurer said.
She also mentioned the importance of the small pond on the property: “There’s no doubt that the local wildlife is benefiting from that natural wetland.”
