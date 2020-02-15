Wind Point residents shaken by potential land development

John Polodna lives about a half-block from the Deepwood property. He is concerned that the natural beauty of the neighborhood would be lost if development takes place.

“There are very, very few places of natural beauty that are left,” he said. “There aren’t very many lots like the Deepwood lot.”

Polodna said people have told him that a drive down the road reminds them of being up north.

In addition, Polodna used to live at a property where a denser housing development was installed next to it, and he used to have to pick up all the debris that blew over to his yard.

“I know that wouldn’t be your intention,” he said, addressing the board. “It wouldn’t be anybody’s intention, but that’s one of the things that happens.”

Kate Maurer of Wind Point has organized a Deepwood Preservation Committee. She said a lot of the residents were drawn to Wind Point because of its natural ambiance. Maurer and her husband moved to Wind Point at the end of last summer because they liked Deepwood Drive. She used to live in a small house near the Racine Zoo and her property didn’t have any trees.

In her neighborhood now, she appreciates listening to the birds and owls and seeing the deer.