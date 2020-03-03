Wind Point residents fight to save lot; but trees may not have value, nature group contends

Sanabria said the reason the village board moved forward with 4403 Main Street was because members at the time had no idea what was going to happen with the former school site.

Some attendees also said that they do not feel well represented by the Village Board and the board is not taking them seriously. They wanted to have the board schedule an “action item” regarding their concerns at a future board meeting and Sanabria said at the meeting that she would do what she could.

Sanabria told The Journal Times Monday that after asking the village attorney, there will be an agenda item in March that will allow a concerned resident to give a presentation to the board and present a petition. An agenda item in April will allow the board to make a decision, after careful thought, whether or not to consider what was presented in March.

“We have ideas, we have things that we want to discuss openly with you two,” Maurer said at the meeting, addressing Sanabria and Griffiths.

“Kate, please, we’re here listening to you,” Sanabria said.

“You are, but there’s no record of it and the public was not even invited to it. There was no public notice of this,” Maurer said, raising her voice.