Wind Point residents fight to save lot; but trees may not have value, nature group contends

WIND POINT — While a group of village residents are decrying potential development of a wooded 5-acre parcel, environmental advocates say the trees there may not have any intrinsic value.
A special neighborhood meeting took place Thursday at the Wind Point Village Hall regarding potential development of the lot at 4403 Main St., near Deepwood Drive. And it was not the friendliest session.
The room was filled with people. Almost all of the 36 available seats ere taken and additional residents chose to stand. People often talked over one another, there were lots of interruptions by residents or village officials and sometimes conversations got off topic.
The meeting started with an opening and background of the property by Village President Susan Sanabria and Administrator, Clerk/Treasurer Casey Griffiths. They told the audience who owned the property at what time and what the plans for the property had been in the past. Village trustees Emily Lawrence, Marty Meissner and Charles Manning also attended.
The property may be converted from an undeveloped lot to a multiple-family residence district, which would allow construction of a higher density of duplexes or single-family homes in clusters or groups.
Representatives from the rural Burlington-based Seno Kenosha/Racine Land Trust Conservancy were in attendance as well. The conservancy’s mission is promoting sustainable forestry, natural resources education, conservation and land preservation.
The village purchased the property for $110,000 in 2017. Village officials said building on the property would increase the overall village’s assessed value, potentially decrease the village’s taxes and help keep the government in pace with inflation.
Griffiths told The Journal Times that there is no other way the village could raise the tax levy to account for lost tax revenue, except by adding new construction.
The estimated total new village valuation with the development would be $244,965,300, resulting in a potential property tax rate of $4.66 per every $1,000 of value.
Multiple attendees spoke up and said the dollar amount the development would save residents was extremely trivial. Some people voiced a desire for a referendum on a ballot for the topic of 4403 Main Street, which Trustee Manning predicted would not pass.
“Right now, these are the concerned citizens. And everybody else doesn’t care,” Manning said.
The crowd erupted in cries of “that’s not true.”
Residents also said they were upset that there are possible plans for an additional condominium development at the former Wind Point Elementary School site.
“Those trees are already gone. Why can’t we just have that be the (site of) new construction and then we get to keep our green space at that acreage along Deepwood Drive?” asked village resident Kate Maurer. “New construction is not banking on whether or not 4403 Main Street is developed.”
Sanabria said the reason the village board moved forward with 4403 Main Street was because members at the time had no idea what was going to happen with the former school site.
Some attendees also said that they do not feel well represented by the Village Board and the board is not taking them seriously. They wanted to have the board schedule an “action item” regarding their concerns at a future board meeting and Sanabria said at the meeting that she would do what she could.
Sanabria told The Journal Times Monday that after asking the village attorney, there will be an agenda item in March that will allow a concerned resident to give a presentation to the board and present a petition. An agenda item in April will allow the board to make a decision, after careful thought, whether or not to consider what was presented in March.
“We have ideas, we have things that we want to discuss openly with you two,” Maurer said at the meeting, addressing Sanabria and Griffiths.
“Kate, please, we’re here listening to you,” Sanabria said.
“You are, but there’s no record of it and the public was not even invited to it. There was no public notice of this,” Maurer said, raising her voice.
Sanabria said she had a question for the group. “4403 has been in the winds for a long time. It has to have been an issue that’s been on your minds. All of the meetings that have dealt with this issue … we’ve done our required notices same as we’ve always done them. Where have you been?”
The crowd responded in an uproar.
Other options
Meissner is also a forester and viewed the property from the street because he wasn’t allowed to enter the property due to too many detached or broken limbs that could cause hazards.
He said there are all soft trees on the property. Cottonwood trees there will harm everyone’s air conditioner in the summer, he said adding that there are no oak or hickory trees as the Deepwood Preservation Committee claims there are. Maple trees are in fact boxelders and both are considered “garbage wood” that has no use and hawthorn is possibly there. The birch trees there are infected with the bronze birch borer. Both types of buckthorn are present and honeysuckle is “rampant.”
“The rest is ash tree, and (because of the ash borer) are all dead. Everything in there is dead that will be tumbling down at some point in time,” Meissner said.
Ron Rasmussen, president of the Seno K/RLT Conservancy, said he wanted to give the group the bad news and supply other options the village could take. He emphasized the fact that the land is only five acres. The Department of Natural Resources will not recognize the land for consideration of matching stewardship funds.
Some attendees brought up animals such as owls, deer, rabbits and woodpeckers that they have seen on or near the property.
“The wildlife you’re talking about, they’re passing through for the most part,” Rasmussen said. “You need a large amount of acreage for wildlife to really subsist in a quality habitat.”
“If you wanted to conserve that land, you would have to manage it,” he said. It’s going to take money to plant new, quality trees and volunteers to do the planting, he said.
Seno K/RLT Conservancy would take the property as a donation if the village puts a conservation easement on the property and there is a management plan in place.
Sanabria told The Journal Times Monday that she anticipates a conservation easement as a topic a concerned citizen might present to the board in March. It is a topic that requires research, Griffiths said.
If a conservation easement with a management plan doesn’t happen, Rasmussen guarantees the property will look like a wasteland in years to come. If the forest sits as it is, village residents will be disappointed, Rasmussen said at the meeting. “You’ll look at it and you’re going to say, ‘why did we do this? Why did we spend money on this?’ ”
“It’s basically going to degrade,” said Stacy Santiago, land protection administrator for Seno K/RLT Conservancy. “Unfortunately that’s the way things are now-a-days with invasive species and the way things are. But a little effort can go a long way, so it’s not necessarily hopeless.”